Op-Ed: Dr. Yuval Noah Harari – Klaus Schwab’s Immortality Advisor 

Bestselling author and historian Dr. Yuval Noah as he offered his predictions on how technology will alter the evolution of humans and change society. Anderson Cooper reports. Image credit: 60 Minutes / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Besides being a top advisor to globalist Klaus Schwab, it appears Dr. Yuval Noah Harari is a seeker of the Fountain of Youth and immortality for humans — elite humans.

Harari declares, “The leading project of the Scientific Revolution is to give humankind eternal life. Even if killing death seems a distant goal, we have already achieved things that were inconceivable a few centuries ago…How long will the Gilgamesh Project—the quest for immortality—take to complete?…Nanotechnology experts are developing a bionic immune system composed of millions of nano-robots, who would inhabit our bodies, open blocked blood vessels, fight viruses and bacteria, eliminate cancerous cells, and even reverse aging processes. A few serious scholars suggest that by 2050, some humans will become a-mortal…”

Hmmm. Is Swab, the Founder/Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) , and his followers in search of eternal life on earth? Have they found a way to cheat death?

Who is Dr. Yuval Noah Harari?

According to his bio, Harari received his Ph.D. from the University of Oxford in 2002, and is currently a lecturer at the Department of History in the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He discusses global issues and technology with heads of state as well as Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Harari is pictured with presidents, foreign ministers, billionaires, and celebrities in distinguished magazines. Bill Gates loves Harari’s books. (www.haaretz.com)

Hmmm. Are the elites (aka, members of the WEF, Great Reset, New World Order, Liberal World Order, Global Reset) making plans to live forever in human bodies?

Harari stated, “Science is replacing evolution by natural selection with evolution by intelligent design. Not the intelligent design of some God above the clouds, but OUR intelligent design… Science may enable life to break out into the inorganic realm.”

No Creator. No God. No Messiah. No innate value of human life. So, Harari’s God is science.

Listen to Harari’s rants on YouTube. “We are probably one of the last generations of homo sapiens. Within a century earth will be dominated from entities that are not even human, intelligent species that are barely biological.”

Furthermore, Dr. Yuval Noah Harari suggests “this technology will also allow us to upgrade our brains and nervous systems. For example, humans will be able to connect their minds directly to the internet via brain implants.”

“We are gaining the ability to hack human beings.” Harari references technology, data, artificial intelligence, robots, and advances in biology and reduces humans to organisms and algorithms.

Hmmm. I’m thinking about Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Or the Brain character in Pinky and the Brain, an American animated television series; two genetically enhanced laboratory mice strive for global domination. Brain proclaims, “There’s only one ride that interests me – the incredible thrill ride of taking over the world!”

Being hooked into the internet via my brain sounds too much like The Matrix, a 1999 science fiction action film. The red pill or the blue pill – which would you choose?

Okay, I’m going out on a limb. Could the cavernous purpose of the New World Order be the quest for infinite life via AI technology? But, do they first need global domination and communism to involuntarily or voluntarily hack the brains of human beings? Sounds wild, I know.

Nonetheless, Dr. Yuval Noah Harari is one creepy dude.