Op-Ed: A Tale Of Three Blind Mice: Biden, Obama, Bush – Blind To Freedom, Liberty, And Justice

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush closed their eyes to the land of liberty long ago – or were their eyes ever opened to God’s great United States; the land of the free and the home of the brave. They are blind to truth and justice. Instead, they have chosen to follow the autocrat pathway along with the other traitors of the Skull & Bones, Bohemian Grove, Illuminati, Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg Group, and The World Economic Forum. If it’s true, we have to wonder why. Money, greed, power – why do leaders do what they do? What would motivate three leaders to betray America citizens?

Remember the Three Blind Mice nursery rhyme:

Three blind mice,

Three blind mice

See how they run,

See how they run! They all ran after

The farmer’s wife

She cut off their tails

With a carving knife Did you ever see

Such a sight in your life

As three blind mice?

Joe Biden. Puppet or dictator or puppet dictator. Was the 2020 presidential election stolen with the aid of the New World Order cabal?

“While speaking with a small group of business leaders from some of the largest U.S. energy, food, and manufacturing companies, President Joe Biden said there will be “a new world order” established,” according to the Washington Examiner.

Was it just a tongue slip by a man with cognitive decline or is Biden an undercover leader of the New World Order?

Barack Obama. Some patriots assert that Obama, a master manipulator, is the maestro of the Oval Office and Biden is the lackey.

A 2013 article in Politco stated, “President Barack Obama is a master at limiting, shaping and manipulating media coverage of himself and his White House… The results are transformational. With more technology, and fewer resources at many media companies, the balance of power between the White House and press has tipped unmistakably toward the government. This is an arguably dangerous development, and one that the Obama White House — fluent in digital media and no fan of the mainstream press — has exploited cleverly and ruthlessly.”

Books about Obama’s presidency:

George W. Bush. Some patriots attest that Bush pulls the strings of both Biden and Obama due to the legacy powerful of former President Bush, senior – the 11th Director of Central Intelligence.

“When I came to the conclusion that the Bush-Cheney administration had orchestrated 9/11 in order to promote this empire under the pretext of the so-called war on terror, I decided that I needed to say so by means of summarizing the evidence for this conclusion,” wrote David Ray Griffin. He is the author of “The Christian Faith and the Truth Behind 9/11.” (Westminster John Knox Press, 2006).

All three U.S. leaders have attended meetings at the World Economic Forum (aka, Great Reset, Global Reset, New World Order, Liberal World Order), but so has Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

Unless you’re an insider on the deep inside of the deeper inside, it’s difficult to know what is fact and what is fiction. Citizens that speak out against the alleged government tyranny are often labeled as conspiracy theorists or wacky willies.

Biden’s medical lapdog, Dr. Anthony Fauci, continues the sciency spin of all times. Read Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent book, “The Wuhan Cover-Up: How US Health Officials Conspired with the Chinese Military to Hide the Origins of COVID-19.” Fibber Fauci is on the hotseat.

If Kennedy’s book was nothing more than slander, libel, or defamation, then why hasn’t Fauci sued his pants off?

The three blind mice chased the owner of the house. And she cut off their tails in self-defense as she protected herself and her property. Her Second Amendment right to own a gun was probably stripped long ago.