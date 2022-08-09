Joe Biden Says “God Knows What Else” Is In Inflation Reduction Act in Bizarre Speech Insinuating He’s Unfamiliar With Contents of the Bill

President Joe Biden, speaking Monday in front of a condemned mobile home damaged by the flood, began speaking oddly insinuating that he was unfamiliar with what the Inflation Reduction Act bill actually contained. Image credit: White House Video.

LOST CREEK, KY – During a speech he gave on Monday, President Joe Biden seemed as if he was unaware of the content of the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed by Democrats in the Senate on Sunday, noting in a bizarre four-minute speech that it funded healthcare and “God knows what else.”

Biden had been touring flood damage in Lost Creek, Kentucky, when he delivered the speech, and immediately misquoted the dollar amount of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law passed in 2021 before insinuating that he was unfamiliar with what the Inflation Reduction Act bill actually contained.

“We’ve never done this before, but because of a number of things we got done on a bipartisan basis, like a billion, 200 million-dollar infrastructure project, like what we’re doing today, we passed yesterday, helping take care of everything from health care to God knows what else,” Biden said.

The President, speaking in front of a condemned mobile home damaged by the flood, then began speaking oddly about the installation of water lines and internet access in downtrodden communities.

“What we’re going to do is…we’re going to see, for example, they got to put a new water line in, in the community,” he said. “There’s no reason why they can’t at the same time be digging a line that puts in a whole new modern line for Internet connections. Why? Why can’t we do that? So it’s going to be different. We’re going to come back better than before.”

Before concluding his speech, Biden also appeared to suggest that controlling the weather may be a possibility in the near future, saying,