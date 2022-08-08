Op-Ed: The War On Dutch Farmers Is A Ruse By The Climate Cultists – Are American Farmers Next?

Dutch farmers and the government failed to reach a deal on Friday on environmental plans that have sparked weeks of angry demonstrations. But we didn’t see the story on mainstream media. File photo: Darryl Barton, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Freedom-loving citizens around the globe cheered for the Dutch farmers as they drove tractors and farm equipment into cities and blocked highways to send their government a message – “No farmers, No food.”

But we didn’t see the story on mainstream media. We watched via YouTube, Twitter, Gab, Rumble, BitChute, or other alternative social media platforms.

However, the freedom fight in the Netherlands is far from over.

U.K reporter for the Rebel News, Lewis Brackpool is covering the Dutch farmer protests in the Netherlands against the government’s plan to limit carbon and nitrogen emissions from their farms. Brackpool reports, “New emissions targets could force farmers to cut their livestock production by 50 percent and give up their land if they can’t comply with the new measures. The government insists that this is for the greater good and intended to fight climate change. But the farmers aren’t buying it. They believe this is a ploy by the state to seize their land.”

Will the same fate befall American farmers?

“The same climate policies that are set to destroy private agriculture in the Netherlands are eventually coming to America,” says John Davidson, journalist for The Federalist. “Americans need to understand what’s happening over there because the ruinous climate policies that triggered these protests are precisely what President Joe Biden and the Democrats have in mind for the United States.”

The Inflation Reduction Act (e.g., the largest climate legislation in American history) is just the beginning of the government’s future goals to terminate property rights and to steal private property via a land grab for the greater good.

Team Biden is in cahoots with Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (aka, New World Order, Liberal World Order, Great Reset, Global Reset) and Biden’s new climate crisis policy fits into the global domination agenda. “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it,” says Schwab.

No way, you say. Not in the USA, you say. No way, no how.

Naysayers, need to ascertain the Ammon Bundy story – the real story – not the fabricated story in the distorted and deceptive mainstream media cabal. Bundy is known for his family’s battle with the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada in 2014, and for the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge protest outside of Burns, Oregon, in 2016. Bundy’s view: the federal government has no authority to own or manage land in the states.

And Bundy is running for governor of Idaho. “And look, let’s be real, Joe Biden and those in the Deep State that control him, will simply not be able to help themselves—they are going to try to take away our gun rights, freedom of religion, parental rights, and more—and further violate the Constitution in unimaginable ways—even more than they’ve already done,” says Bundy.

Freedom-loving citizens, here’s what you can do

Citizens, pray daily for the Dutch farmers, the Canadians farmers, and the American farmers. Voice your support for American farmers by contacting your state representatives, governor, and attorney general. Send them a link to my op-ed article. Contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency at www.fsa.usda.gov/contact-us. Contact your state and county offices at https://www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/index. Write a Letter to the Editor of your local newspaper. Share information about the farmers on social media. Educate the public. Question everything that Team Biden does in reference to climate change legislation (e.g., conservation of natural resources, fossil fuels, new urban conservation practices, pandemic assistance payments to farmers with strings attached, and so forth)

Wise up. Stand up. Speak up.