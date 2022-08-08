Op-Ed: The Mean Green Machine’s Mammoth Myth of Climate Crisis

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 came after months of on-and-off negotiations between Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Joe Manchin (D-WV). Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote. File photo: Rachael Warriner, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH –The mean green machine mania by the climate czars is a mammoth myth of the twenty-first century. And the pestilential propaganda has circled the globe. Leaders of myriad countries have jumped aboard the fearmongering train of earth’s impending annihilation by carbon emissions.

Ohhh! The sun’s rays are going to scorch us and blacken air, land, and ocean. Eek! The carbon emissions monster will destroy humanity and turn earth into a vast wasteland of nothingness. Argh! Global warming is going to boil the seas and turn all life forms into gelatinous blobs.

Sounds like a Hollywood movie. And just when it seems like all is lost, the mean green machine saviors, e.g., the climate crusaders, slay the climate deniers and free the environment. Save the planet and execute the humans is their battle cry.

But wait, as soon as a small group of humans realize they’ve been dupped by the evil empire and initiate a righteous rebellion, a movie sequel is made to squash the red-pilled traitors. The climate czars have learned how to manipulate the weather and a human-made tsunami drowns one-fourth of the population.

“Don’t Look Up,” a 2021 American apocalyptic satire film, points out that humans live in a society that allows them to sidestep scientific fact and ignore the threat of their own self-destruction. The threat of global warming was disregarded by powerful politicians and rich elites; thus, humanity suffered the consequences of the zooming comet.

Mean and Green in America

Team Biden and his minions are counting on their ace-in-the-hole, e.g. climate change reform, to boost midterm votes because the climate crisis rhetoric has taken hold of young idealistic progressives. Bombard the airwaves with pseudo-science; stack the deck with talking head college professors; censor fact-based science on social media and mainstream broadcasting. And the result is a generation of brainwashed environmental zealots that will gladly eat bugs, acquiesce to climate lockdowns, and sacrifice for the sake of saving the planet and humanity from faux extinction.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (previously labeled as Build Back Better), before Senator Joe Manchin buckled and played footsie with Senator Chuck Schumer to serve recycled hemlock tea to citizens, passed due to the detriment of our economy and national deficit. Just follow the Great Reset agenda driven by the World Economic Forum.

The American Conservative says that “Climate action of the kind proposed expands the regulatory state and boosts the career prospects of soft-science graduates. It punishes coal workers, fossil-fuel executives, and other perceived enemies of the progressive agenda. It upends conservative towns and communities that rely on fossil-fuel production for employment and sustenance. It rewards friends and punishes enemies.”

The Climate Action Tracker (CAT) is the World’s Tattletale of Carbon Emissions

“The Climate Action Tracker is an independent scientific analysis that tracks government climate action and measures it against the globally agreed Paris Agreement aim of holding warming well below 2°C, and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.” CAT tracks 39 countries and the EU covering around 85 percent of global emissions.

The USA falls into the “Insufficient” category for carbon emissions goals. And the CAT reports “Less encouraging, the US Congress approved USD 1bn for international climate finance for 2022, falling far short of President Biden’s pledge to provide USD 11.4bn a year by 2024, announced in September 2021. The low climate finance provision is not enough to make up its fair share contribution and undermines the credibility of stated US intentions to line up as a global leader on climate change.”

Mean and Green Machine of the New World Order

Folks, the science to support the mean green machine’s threat of doom and death from global warming due to humankind’s misuse of planet resources and pollution does not exist. Humans, animals, bugs, and plants are not dying at the speed of light because of carbon emissions.

In 2009, an article in the Lancet concluded that “Climate change is the biggest global health threat of the 21st century.” Guess what? Humans are still alive on planet earth.

The newspapers and publications (i.e., New York Times, Washington Post, Bloomburg, Time, Guardian, to name a few) that proclaim the impending death of humanity by carbon emissions are members of the World Economic Forum (aka New World Order, Liberal World Order, Great Reset, Global Reset). How interesting. The billionaire and founder of WEF, Klaus Schwab gives lots and lots and lots of money away to countries by funding special environmental projects to supposedly stop carbon emissions and help humans and nature live together in harmony.

When money talks – real science walks. Swab and his minions have sold the climate crisis lie for the sake of their own agenda of global domination. “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy,” proclaims Schwab. Then who will own everything? And who will rule the citizens that own nothing? It appears that Schwab has renamed himself as Father Nature and his minions, Al Gore and John Kerry, are front and center in the climate crisis ruse.

According to the WEF’s website and media coverage for The Davos Agenda 2022: Global Media Engagement, “Journalists from influential media outlets in all G20 countries covered the meeting. We saw key announcements and op-eds covered in the Financial Times, BBC, New York Times, CNBC, CNN, Japan Times, Straits Times, China Media Group and Reuters, among many more, resulting in 48,000 articles in total.”

The tentacles of the WEF mean green machine reach far and wide. And the ultimate goal is to merge all countries into a one-world government.

What Can American Citizens Do?

Arm yourself with knowledge and information. Read Marc Morano’s books: “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change” (2018); “Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal is Even Worse than You Think” (2021). Watch his 2016 global warming documentary called “Climate Hustle.” Read and financially support alternative news media publications. Speak out on social media and educate others. Write a Letter to the Editor. Contact your state representatives, governor, attorney general, and send them a link to my op-ed article. Go to https://www.epa.gov/climate-change/forms/contact-us-about-climate-change and leave a message about the climate crisis subterfuge.

Of course, humans need to be caretakers of air, land, and sea; prevent pollution; hold governmental agencies accountable for clean drinking water; and be more responsible for the earth which is a gift from God, the Creator. However, following a global deception of carbon emissions fearmongering by the mean green machine is unwise.