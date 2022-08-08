Op-Ed: The Madness And Mania of Mainstream Media – Censorship Vs Freedom Of Speech

The war of the airwaves is front and center in America. Why has mainstream media declared war on Freedom of Speech in the land of liberty; the great United States of America? Who owns and controls mainstream media? And how is mainstream media being controlled? File photo: James Cole Creative, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“If people in the media cannot decide whether they are in the business of reporting news or manufacturing propaganda, it is all the more important that the public understand that difference, and choose their news sources accordingly. –Thomas Sowell

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Freedom House’s 2019 Freedom in the World data reported that media freedom has been deteriorating around the world over the past decade, with new forms of repression taking hold in open societies and authoritarian states alike.

A 2021 article in Forbes reported that fewer Americans trust the mainstream media than ever before.

Tim Gielen produced the documentary, “Monopoly, Who Owns the World?” You can find it on YouTube or Rumble. He reveals something astonishing: the majority of our world and the media is owned by the very same people. The name of the two major companies with owning power include Vanguard and BlackRock and their shareholders.

As you read the list of media ownership in my article, pay attention to Vanguard and BlackRock. And by the way, the fact-checking fabricators have reported the content of Gielen’s documentary as false.

Gielen reported that around 90 percent of the international media is owned by nine media conglomerates. News Corp owns national and regional newspapers, magazines, and TV channels in the US, the UK, and Australia.

I’ve listed several mainstream media companies from the Index of US Mainstream Media Ownership as reported by Harvard. The following is not the list in its entirety.

The Future of Media: Truth, Privacy, and Power is a unique partnership between Harvard Business School (HBS) and Harvard’s Institute for Quantitative Social Science (IQSS). “The intention is to understand and address issues related to the media that are impacting society and where it is unlikely that private solutions will emerge due to a lack of trust or neutrality, a lack of resources or low incentives to contribute to the public good.”

“Our goal is to provide radical transparency and a better grasp of the U.S. Mainstream Media by listing publishers (owners, majority voting shareholders, and donors of titles) considered major US daily news sources. We have time-stamped this index – May 11, 2021.”

Index of Seven Big Owners of Dailies

News Media Alliance counts 672 major daily newspapers in the US today and more than half of them (382) are owned by a few major parent companies.

These seven largest owners of daily newspapers in America today include:

Advance Local Publications (22 dailies)

Alden Global Capital Venture Capital owns Digital First Media (56 dailies).

Chatham Asset Management owns the McClatchy newspapers (30 dailies) and Canada’s Post Media.

Gannett Co., Inc. (250 dailies)

Hearst (23 dailies)

Lee Enterprises (90 dailies)

Tribune Company (10 dailies)

CNN: The owner of CNN is a company between Discovery Media and Warner Media LLC. CEO David Zaslav. AT&T will remain the largest shareholder. Warner Media LLC also owns HBO, Otter Media, Warner Brothers, and Turner Broadcasting System. Shareholders include The Vanguard Group and BlackRock Fund Advisors.

ABC News: Robert Iger is Chairman of Disney and former CEO of ABC and a majority shareholder. Other Shareholders include The Vanguard Group and BlackRock Fund Advisors.

NBC News: The owner of NBC and MSNBC is Comcast. NBC’s parent company is NBCUniversal, an umbrella company that also owns Fandango, Hulu, Universal Pictures, and Telemundo. Shareholders include The Vanguard Group and BlackRock Fund Advisors.

CBS News: Chair is Shari Redstone, daughter of the late Sumner Redstone. The company’s main assets include the Paramount Pictures film and television studio, CBS. Shareholders include The Vanguard Group and BlackRock Fund Advisors. Shareholders include The Vanguard Group and BlackRock Fund Advisors.

MSNBC: Comcast which owns NBCUniversal News Group who owns CNBC and NBC. Shareholders include The Vanguard Group and BlackRock Fund Advisors.

Sinclair Local Television News (246 Local Cable TV): The Smith Family controls Sinclair. Shareholders include The Vanguard Group and BlackRock Fund Advisors.

Gray Television (145 Local Cable TV stations across the U.S.): Owned by diversified shareholders. The Vanguard Group owns shares.

CBS 60 Minutes: The company’s main assets include the Paramount Pictures film and television studio, CBS. Shareholders include The Vanguard Group and BlackRock Fund Advisors.

Telemundo: Comcast owns Telemundo, which includes its Telemundo network, which spans 210 markets through its 16 owned stations and broadcast and cable affiliates.

Graham Media Group: Owns 6 local television stations. Shareholders include The Vanguard Group and BlackRock Fund Advisors.

AP: Founded as an independent news cooperative, whose members are U.S. newspapers and broadcasters. AP announced April 2021 that Google will help fund its expansion of its local news experiment called StoryShare, which helped newsrooms quickly share information around COVID. Currently 130 US newsrooms are using this service. “With support from the Google News Initiative, boost AP’s 50-state presence with the addition of 14 statehouse reporters in an unprecedented collaboration with Report for America.”

Newspapers. Gannett Co., Inc owns USA Today and 250 daily titles. In November 2019, New Media Investment Group (which owns the legacy GateHouse Media assets) purchased Gannett, changing the name of the combined company to Gannett Co., Inc. and keeping the GCI stock ticker. Vanguard and Blackrock are the biggest institutional shareholders.

AIM Media Midwest Operating, LLC owns the following newspapers in the USA: Delaware Gazette; Record Herald; Gallipolis Daily Tribune; Daily Sentinel; Galion Inquirer; Morrow County Sentinel; Lima News; Bowling Green Sentinel-Tribune; Sidney Daily News; Urbana Daily Citizen; Miami Valley Today; Portsmouth Daily Times; Community Common; Wilmington News Journal; SALT Magazine; The Star Community Guide; Xenia Daily Gazette; Daily Advocate; Early Bird; Fairborn Daily Herald; Beavercreek; Point Pleasant Register; Fulton County Expositor; Times Gazette; Register-Herald; Swanton Enterprise; and Brookville Star.

New York Times. The Ochs-Sulzberger family controls about 91 percent of the stock that elects 70 percent of the company’s board members. Two of the majority shareholders include Vanguard and Blackrock.

The Washington Post. Jeff Bezos, Amazon and AWS founder, owns Nash Capital that includes the Washington Post, Arc publishing and Zeus technology for media and ad tech.

Wall Street Journal: Owned by Rupert Murdoch through Dow Jones through News Corp.

McClatchy (30 major dailies): Owned by Chatham Assets Management.

Lee Enterprises (70 dailies): In January 2020, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold its newspapers to Lee Enterprises, Inc.

Slate: Graham Holdings Company owns Slate. Shareholders include The Vanguard Group and BlackRock Fund Advisors.

Five Thirty-Eight: Now owned by Disney, 538 covers opinion poll analysis, politics, economics, sports blog. Shareholders include The Vanguard Group and BlackRock Fund Advisors.

Foreign Policy: Graham Holdings Company owns Foreign Policy and Slate. Shareholders include The Vanguard Group and BlackRock Fund Advisors.

“Whoever controls the media, controls the mind.” –Jim Morrison

“I still believe that if your aim is to change the world, journalism is a more immediate short-term weapon.” –Tom Stoppard

Media censorship accompanied the coronavirus crisis. No, COVID-19 only escalated media censorship of conservative voices. Team Biden regurgitated the “misinformation” and “disinformation” fallacy ad nauseum in mainstream media outlets along with other poisonous propaganda.

I’m not just talking about the censoring activities of Twitter, Google, Facebook, The New York Times and The Washington Post, but the television news stations and newspapers across America that continue to ignore alternative fact-based information about COVID-19 and the vaccines; government spending and the recession; and the global agenda of the Great Reset cabal (aka New World Order, Liberal World Order, Global Reset).

The following are alternative media sources to name a few that I recommend: The Published Reporter, The Western Journal, Epoch Times, Townhall, World Tribune, The Defender – Children’s Health Defense. I also read The New York Post and The Washington Examiner. Of course, I watch Fox News. The main Christian stations I watch are DayStar Television Network and The Christian Broadcasting Network.