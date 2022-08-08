Op-Ed: Does David Rockefeller’s Memoirs Reveal Treason?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Born into one of the wealthiest families in America—David Rockefeller was the youngest son of Standard Oil scion John D. Rockefeller, Jr., and the celebrated patron of modern art Abby Aldrich Rockefeller. Photo: U.S. National Archives and Records Administration.

PORTSMOUTH, OH –“Memoirs” is the 2002 autobiography of now deceased David Rockefeller. This is what he penned: “For more than a century ideological extremists at either end of the political spectrum have seized upon well-publicized incidents such as my encounter with Castro to attack the Rockefeller family for the inordinate influence they claim we wield over American political and economic institutions. Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure — one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”

If the fact-checkers deem Rockefeller’s statement as false, they will have to burn all copies of his book. How can Rockefeller’s pals (George Soros, Klaus Swab, the Rothchild clan, Henry Kissinger to name a few) deny his turncoat words?

One view is that Rockefeller was a Benedict Arnold working against the United States of America and other sovereign nations in favor of a world government. A covert globalist instead of a freedom-loving citizen in support of the U.S. Constitution, Rockefeller hid in plain sight as he pulled the strings. Why didn’t he relocate to a communist nation and use his money to buy off the dictators for a seat at the tyrannical table of China, North Korea or Cuban?

The New American reports, “Many of the globalist bigwigs such as the Rockefellers, Soros, the Rothschild dynasty, and dozens more like them operate through tax-exempt foundations, which, aside from helping shelter the Deep State money men from the same onerous taxation they promote, make up another key component of the Deep State’s financial architecture. The Rockefeller dynasty, for instance, operates a massive network of foundations with many billions of dollars that includes the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Rockefeller Family Fund, and more.”

Did Rockefeller pull the strings of the Deep State secret societies: Skull & Bones, Bohemians, Illuminati, Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg Group?

Nonetheless, Rockefeller started foundations to fund medicine, education, and science. However, along with donated money, control and power by the donor can be an expected outcome for providing more and more funding. Sometimes when influential money talks – democracy walks.

The following was allegedly spoken by David Rockefeller at the Bilderberger Meeting, Baden Germany, June 1991; however, these statements are not in the meeting minutes.

“We are grateful to the Washington Post, The New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost 40 years…It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But the world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries.”

Who are Rockefeller’s other pals?

“They’re called the Good Club – and they want to save the world” is the title of a 2009 article in The Guardian that described a secret meeting of billionaires: David Rockefeller, Bill Gates, George Soros, Warren Buffet, Oprah Winfrey, and Ted Turner to name a few in attendance.

Why the secrecy? That’s my question. When elite globalist birds of a feather flock together to discuss how to save (control, manipulate, own) the world, what is the outcome? Follow the power trail.

“Billionaires Try to Shrink World’s Population, Report Says” is the title of a 2009 article in The Wall Street Journal. Billionaires meeting together included David Rockefeller, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Eli Broad, George Soros, Ted Turner, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Bloomberg and others.

And just how do the wealthy and privileged plan to ‘shrink’ the number of people on the planet?

David Rockefeller died in 2017 at age 101. Did he pass The Great Reset (aka New World Order, New Liberal World Order, Global Reset) baton to George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Prince Charles, or another wealthy autocrat?

I don’t know about you, but I don’t want a group of rich and powerful unelected megalomaniacs deciding what’s best for human beings in the land of liberty or any nation.