Op-Ed: Citizens Must Refuse A Climate Lockdown

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





John Kerry, who represented Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate for 28 years, is now U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. File photo: Alexandros Michailidis, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Americans experienced a devastating lockdown due to decisions by elected leaders concerning the coronavirus crisis. And we suffered the consequences.

Stanford’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya told Newsweek that COVID-19 lockdowns are “the single worst public health mistake in the last 100 years.” Bhattacharya is one of the co-authors of the Great Barrington Declaration, which received over 13,000 signatures from medical and public health scientists to end the lockdown. (https://gbdeclaration.org/)

Is a climate lockdown in the future?

A study in 2020 by the Global Carbon Project found a 17 percent decrease in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions related to the COVID-19 lockdown.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Reduced carbon emissions is fodder for the climate crisis fanatics because they manipulate, exaggerate, and fabricate.

The Guardian reported on a study that carbon dioxide emissions must fall by the equivalent of a global lockdown roughly every two years for the next decade for the world to keep within safe limits of global heating. The story ended with a fearmongering prediction and then asked readers to purchase a subscription. “UN chief António Guterres has likened the crisis to “collective suicide. The Guardian is one group of people who are trying to avert such a scenario, with daily reporting on the emergency.”

And just what is the meaning of the fearmongering phrase “collective suicide?” Hmmm. I wonder if Guterres spends weekends constructing a ‘Build Back Better’ bunker to escape the extinction of humankind from carbon emissions. He can feast on dried mealworms until it’s safe to come out.

And who is at the helm with gloom and doom carbon emissions predictions? The World Health Organization (WHO) and The World Economic Forum (WEF). And both WHO and WEF are in bed with the United Nations.

Just as Chicken Little cried, “The sky is falling!” when an acorn dropped on his birdbrain head, the climate cultists are crying, “Carbon emissions is killing the planet and the humans!”

More recently, Jeremy Loffredo, a journalist at Rebel News, a Canada-based newspaper, took to the streets of New York City in U.S. to ask citizens if they would support a climate lockdown for the public. Several individuals answered yes, however the informed and astute individuals answered no.

What would a climate lockdown look like?

A recent opinion article in The Hill posits, “Most likely, cities and states would begin a gradual and discrete ramp-up of restrictions. During the early days of the pandemic, millions of Americans worked from home; this could become the permanent norm if special carbon taxes are put in place. Such taxes could be imposed on companies, limiting driving or air miles, and extend to individual employees. Drive to work in a car? You get hit with the tax. Children could be impacted by climate lockdowns, too. Schools, especially those heavily influenced by teachers’ unions, could impose permanent online-only days.”

And of course, mainstream media ignores fact-based information from experts, scholars, and researchers that oppose the pseudo-science of climate catastrophes that will destroy the earth and its inhabitants.

Who are the U.S. climate crisis czars?

It’s as if a climate-anxiety psychosis is circling the globe and swallowing logic and common sense. And that’s just what the fiends of fear (e.g., Al Gore and John Kerry) probably wished for on their birthdays.

“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” is Gore’s 2017 follow-up to his 2006 “An Inconvenient Truth.” Both documentaries need to be flushed down the toilet, but that would waste water. Al Gore informed his supporters a decade ago that the world would end in 2016 due to use of fossil fuels. Hello, we’re still here.

Kerry was named the first Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and the first-ever Principal to sit on the National Security Council by Team Biden. Oh, we can all exhale a sigh of relief as Kerry and friends combat the existential threat of global warming. Woo-hoo, bring out the synthetic meat hors d’oeuvres and recycled wine.

But how interesting that Fox News reported Kerry’s jet, “a Gulfstream GIV-SP, has made 48 trips lasting more than 60 hours and released an estimated 715,886 pounds — or 325 metric tons — of carbon dioxide” since Biden confiscated the White House.

Can anyone say hypocrisy, hype, and hyperbole?

By the way, both Gore and Kerry are members of the World Economic Forum. Ahhh. They can dine on fried crickets a la carte at the annual Davos conferences – “…convening nearly 2,500 leaders to tackle global issues and find solutions to the world’s most urgent challenges including the ongoing global pandemic, the war in Ukraine, geo-economic shocks and climate change.”

Citizens, now is the time to share your views on the climate crisis ruse with state representatives. Write a Letter to the Editor for your local newspaper. Attend peaceful rallies to oppose a future carbon tax and climate lockdown. Contact John Kerry at facebook.com/johnkerry or twitter.com/JohnKerry.