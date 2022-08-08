HBO’s Bill Maher Slams “Disturbing Trend” of “Glorifying Obesity” Saying Supporters Have “Blood on Their Hands” from “Harmful Health Condition”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

On HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the talk show host told viewers that the body positivity movement has been co-opted from its original affirmative roots to one that actively promotes a legitimately harmful health condition.

NEW YORK, NY – Talk show host Bill Maher recently criticized what he called the “disturbing trend” in the United States of “fat acceptance” and “fat celebration,” saying that the country’s obesity epidemic is not only blatantly unhealthy, but actually amounts to a “national security risk.”

During the latest episode of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the comedian noted that basic science is being “rewritten” to serve certain ideologies and not the reality that obesity is, in fact, a legitimately harmful health condition.

“There is a disturbing trend going on in America these days, rewriting science to fit ideology to just fit what you want reality to be,” he said during a monologue. “We’ve gone from fat acceptance to fat celebration. That’s new. That is new. To view letting yourself go as a point of pride? We used to at least try and be fit and healthy and society praised those who succeeded.”

Maher went on to say that the body positivity movement has been co-opted from its original affirmative roots to one that actively promotes an unhealthy lifestyle.

“Now the term body positivity is used to mean, ‘I’m perfect the way I am because I’m me.’ It’s Orwellian how often positivity is used to describe what’s not healthy!” he said. “Of course, you can get away with anything bad for you when you’re young. Let me ask you this: Have you ever seen a fat 90-year-old? It’s scary!”

The claim used by many fat-acceptance advocates of people being “healthy at any weight” is a complete fabrication of reality, Maher said, saying that it’s “an unchallenged lie that people tell themselves so they can go on eating whatever they want.”

Maher admitted to doing things that were “self-destructive” as well, but stopped short at lying that these activities were actually good for him.

“No one pretended there was positivity in smoking,” he said.

Maher explained that America’s obesity problem is so rampant and widespread that it is actually creating a “national security risk” because the U.S. military is having difficulty in finding recruits that match up to the physical standards required to serve.

The talk show host also noted that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, obesity drove up the death toll significantly, and again blamed the “fat acceptance” movement for it.