Ammon Bundy, The Freedom-Fighter Running For Governor Of Idaho

Ammon Bundy is known for his family’s battle with the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada in 2014, and for the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge protest outside of Burns, Oregon, in 2016. Bundy’s view: the federal government has no authority to own or manage land in the states.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – My initial question: Will Bundy be able to survive and thrive in the political swamp?

Gov. Ron DeSantis is surviving and thriving. Senator Rand Paul is surviving and thriving. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is surviving and thriving. Senator Ted Cruz is surviving and thriving. And these conservative and courageous freedom-fighters speak out against government corruption in the land of liberty.

“All that needs to be done for evil to prevail is good men doing nothing.” —Edmund Burke

I first learned about Bundy when I watched a video interview on the atrocity committed against him by an American federal agency, the Bureau of Land Management. I felt shock, bewilderment, and outrage.

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America.



And of course, mainstream media lied and deceived in their coverage of the horrific injustice against the Bundy ranch. Is anyone surprised? Not me.

The following eye-opening information is from Redoubt News.

Excerpt:

As Ammon Bundy pointed out in his video, the real danger are unaccountable federal agencies. Government bureaucracies that have so much power that they can do what they want, when they want and how they want with nobody to rein them in. The Wooten report is a glaring indictment of what happens when these powerful agencies have no oversight. Whistleblowers are punished when, and if, they have the courage to expose the misconduct and the corruption.

God’s righteous right hand was certainly upholding and protecting Bundy and his family during the attempted unlawful activity by a government agency.

The following is one of the top five reasons to support Bundy for governor, according to his website. Excerpts:

Take Back Federal Land in Idaho: Article 1, section 8, clause 17 of the Constitution of the United States only permits the federal government to own 10 square miles of land for our national Capital, and any other land which a state legislature sells to the federal government which can only be used for “the Erection of Forts, Magazines, Arsenals, dock-Yards, and other needful Buildings.”



The federal government has broken this constitutional law and now controls over 61% of all land in Idaho. It is wrong and unconstitutional. And it is a total abomination. Wealth, prosperity, and freedom all stem from land ownership, so the control of this land by the federal government represents nothing more than an assault on Idahoan’s liberty and prosperity.

The Federal Government has no right to this land. Period. As a major part of my Keep Idaho IDAHO plan, as Governor of Idaho, I will see to it that Idaho’s land is taken back by the State of Idaho and that it is properly adjudicated back to the people.

10 Things You May Not Know About Ammon Bundy

He is one of 14 children. He grew up in the same home his dad grew up in, built by his grandfather. His first official job was working for the government mowing cemeteries and parks in Bunkerville Nevada. As a defensive end, he led the State of Nevada in quarterback sacs his senior year in high-school, he was also a starting running-back. He was student body president of the high school he attended. Out of only 17 presidential pardons by Trump, Ammon advocated for 3 of them. (Dwight and Steven Hammond and Phil Lyman). In 1997, at 21 years old, Ammon won a Utah Tuffman competition. He and his wife Lisa have six children, three girls, three boys and 365 fruit trees. He has founded multiple profitable businesses that still heavily influence the commercial fleet maintenance industry today. He served a two-year mission in Minnesota teaching people about Jesus Christ.

If I lived in Idaho, I would vote for Ammon Bundy. The political pit of poisonous propaganda needs more human beings like Bundy.

Citizens, what can you do?

Pray for a hedge of protection around Bundy and his family. Send him a message of encouragement. Use social media to share his story.