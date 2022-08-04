DeSantis Suspends State Attorney for Refusing to Enforce Abortion, Child Sex Surgery Bans Citing His Alleged ‘Neglect Of Duty’

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Thursday morning, citing his alleged ‘neglect of duty,’ Florida Governor Ron DeSantis placed State Attorney Andrew Warren on suspension for the liberal-leaning lawyer’s refusal to enforce the state’s ban on abortions, according to an announcement from DeSantis’ office. Photo credit: Florida’s Voice / Twitter.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday placed State Attorney Andrew Warren on suspension for the liberal-leaning lawyer’s refusal to enforce the state’s ban on abortions, according to an announcement from DeSantis’ office.

The suspension of Warren – who was elected as State Attorney of Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County in November 2016 and re-elected in November 2020 – was first announced by DeSantis himself during a live social media press conference on Thursday morning, citing his alleged “neglect of duty.”

DeSantis noted that Warren had repeatedly declined to enforce state laws pertaining to childhood sex reassignment surgery, in addition to new state restrictions placed upon abortions after 15 weeks following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade.

#BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren, a Democrat, for vowing to not enforce prohibitions on sex changes for minors or restrictions on abortion



"When you make yourself above the law, you have violated your duty." pic.twitter.com/BegsmOXqWR — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 4, 2022 BREAKING: Ron DeSantis suspends state attorney over refusal to enforce Florida laws | The Post Millennial https://t.co/N5PkTg0JYJ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 4, 2022 r

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“It’s been a very, very troubling record,” DeSantis said of Warren’s tenure in office. “They’re literally chopping off the private parts of kids.”

DeSantis also announced that he had appointed Susan Lopez to serve as State Attorney for the period of Warren’s suspension.

“State Attorneys have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law, not to pick and choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda,” DeSantis said. “It is my duty to hold Florida’s elected officials to the highest standards for the people of Florida. I have the utmost trust that Judge Susan Lopez will lead the office through this transition and faithfully uphold the rule of law.”

Following DeSantis’ announcement, Lopez – who most recently been serving as a Judge on the Hillsborough County Court – said that she takes her new responsibility very seriously.

“I have the utmost respect for our state laws and I understand the important role that the State Attorney plays in ensuring the safety of our community and the enforcement of our laws,” she said. “I want to thank the Governor for placing his trust in me, and I promise that I will faithfully execute the duties of this office.”

The Florida Governor has the authority to suspend state officials for reasons of “misfeasance, malfeasance, neglect of duty, drunkenness, incompetence, permanent inability to perform official duties, or commission of a felony,” in addition to the ability to appoint a replacement to that office for the duration of the suspension.

However, Warren’s suspension – the duration of which has not yet been revealed – does not constitute a permanent removal from his position, and he has the ability to contest his punishment and potentially be reinstated to his office.