Op-Ed: The Saga of the Wealthy and the Wicked – Sourly George Soros Sidesteps Accusations

Born in 1930, Budapest, Hungary, Soros hails from a Jewish family. Due to the invasion of the Nazis in 1944, his family was scattered. File photo: Giacomo Morini, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Why is billionaire George Soros spending mega money to elect liberal prosecutors? Citizens need to ponder on this question.

“Soros acknowledged in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Sunday that crime was on the rise around the country, but he said it couldn’t be attributed to the policies championed by liberal prosecutors that he has invested over $40 million throughout the past decade to help elect,” according to an article in The Washington Examiner.

And of course, Soros responded with a rebuttal. A narcissist does not like to be criticized – especially a billionaire with power. How dare journalists blame me! Yes, I am guilty as charged, but don’t you dare call me out on my dastardly deeds. Narcissists often play the victim when confronted by using self-righteous retorts.

Soros also reacted with spinning tactics. Blah-blah-blah. He ranted about race, poverty, and prison issues to deflect the heat off himself. He gave canned answers to the crime problem and the crime solution in America. And he pointed to the research without naming the studies – reminded me of follow-the-science-Fauci. Show the public the study results.

“Some politicians and pundits have tried to blame recent spikes in crime on the policies of reform-minded prosecutors,” Soros wrote. “The research I’ve seen says otherwise. The most rigorous academic study, analyzing data across 35 jurisdictions, shows no connection between the election of reform-minded prosecutors and local crime rates.”

Why is Crime Increasing in Certain Cities?

“Crime is rapidly rising in major American cities, primarily where liberal District Attorney’s (DA) received large sums of money from liberal billionaire George Soros in their election campaigns. Many of these DAs take it upon themselves to dismiss charges for various reasons – whether it is income, racial, or status based, ignoring the law. Liberal George Soros DAs, like any other politician, do what their largest donor wants them to do. In the case of American criminal justice, we see what George Soros wants: criminals who get away with crime and victims who never see justice,” asserts John Dempsey in a recent op-ed article in Townhall.

And Just Who is George Soros?

Soros is among the 10 wealthiest people on the planet. He is founder/chair of the Open Society Foundation. And he is pals with Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (aka New World Order, Liberal World Order, Great Rest, Global Reset).

The author of several books, Soros wrote: The Alchemy of Finance (1987), The Crisis of Global Capitalism: Open Society Endangered (1998), and The New Paradigm for Financial Markets: The Credit Crisis of 2008 and What It Means (2008). He was the subject of the documentary Soros (2019).

Soros is a member of the United Nations high level advisory group on climate change financing.

Hmmm. So, it appears that Soros is involved with the climate crisis change cabal.

Nevertheless, Soros has made many enemies around the globe. “Large swaths of Europe and America view him as evil incarnate, sure that he’s putting entire countries at risk. They hold him responsible for the financial collapse of a long list of countries including Thailand, Malasia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia,” according to a 2021 article by journalist Nirit Anderman. (https://www.haaretz.com/)

By the way, The Washington Examiner has an entire page dedicated to news about the political misdeeds of Soros.