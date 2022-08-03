Op-Ed: Jews In Ukraine Returning To Israel

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

A predominant prophetic sign that we are in the “Time of the End” is the re-establishment of Israel, and Jerusalem returning to Jewish sovereignty. File photo: VanderWolf Images, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – We are watching ancient biblical prophecy being fulfilled before our eyes, according to religious scholars, evangelists, pastors, priests, rabbis, and people of faith.

“A predominant prophetic sign that we are in the “Time of the End” is the re-establishment of Israel, and Jerusalem returning to Jewish sovereignty. These major, and seemingly implausible, events for nearly 2,000 years have to occur before Yeshua’s return. According to the Bible, Yeshua is returning to Israel, and specifically to Jerusalem.”

What is Aliyah? The term the Israeli government uses to describe Jewish immigration to Israel from the nations is referred to as making Aliyah.

Christians Help Jews in Ukraine

Daystar, a faith-based television network in Texas, gave $20,0000, partnering with Kehilat HaCarmel to help Ukrainian Jewish refugees arriving at Beit Yedidia.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews offered emergency medical flights to assist disabled elderly as they evacuated Ukraine.

A June 26, 2022, article in The Jerusalem Post highlighted the work of The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

Nataliya Krishanovski is part of a 20-person team of Christians who for years have been helping Ukrainian Jews immigrate to Israel because they believe doing so helps fulfill biblical prophecies and makes up for anti-Semitic persecution.

Jews Leaving Ukraine

According to a March 24, 2022 article in The Times of Israel, since the Russian offensive began 8,238 people from Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus have arrived in Israel, with more than 75 percent of them coming from Ukraine.

Over 300 Jewish immigrants from Ukraine arrived in Israel in March, 2022 in a joint operation led by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

Nearly 20,000 Russian Jews have immigrated to Israel since the Ukraine invasion started, along with some 16,000 Ukrainian Jews, according to a July report from CBN News.

Jews of Ukraine

Ukraine is home to between 56,000 and 140,000 Jews, making it the fourth largest Jewish community in Europe and the eleventh largest in the world, according to a 2016 report from The World Jewish Congress.

A Brief History

Israel is the birthplace of the Jewish people. God reestablished his covenant with Abraham, his son Isaac, and his grandson Jacob. The Lord changed Jacob’s name to Israel. And Israel had 12 sons whose children became the 12 families or 12 tribes of Israel. The Tribes of Israel are the traditional divisions of the ancient Jewish people: Reuben, Simeon, Dan, Naphtali, Gad, Asher, Issachar, Zebulun, Manasseh, Ephraim, Judah and Benjamin.

Israel’s family eventually survived a famine by moving from the promised land to Egypt. There they multiplied and became a great nation. After many years Moses led the children of Israel out of Egypt, and Joshua led them into the promised land. Eventually Israel divided into two nations—the northern kingdom of Israel and the southern kingdom of Judah. https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org

Southern Kingdom. The Kingdom of Babylon invaded and destroyed Jerusalem and the temple in 587 B.C. The people of Judah were taken to Babylon as prisoners for fifty years.

Northern Kingdom. The Assyrians invaded Israel and attacked the capital city of Samaria. In 722 B.C. the city was conquered and the Israelites were captured and taken away to Assyria as prisoners.

The return to the homeland of the Jews to Israel in 1948 was an astounding event unprecedented in world history. On May 14, 1948, the United Nations officially recognized the State of Israel, with US president Harry Truman determining the deciding vote. The Israeli government established the State of Israel, thus fulfilling the twenty-five-hundred-year-old prophecy recorded in the Bible.

In a recent article in Christianity Today, Phillip Yancey (one of my favorite Christian authors), stated, “Ukraine’s history has been marked by tragedy and bravery… Like many Americans, I feel a sense of helpless despair as I see the death and devastation in Ukraine. How can we pray?”

This morning while sipping my coffee in my safe house in my safe state in my safe country, I feel helpless despair as well. I can donate money to faith-based organizations to help the Ukrainians and I can pray. What else can I do?

I know God sets on the King’s throne. God is commander-in-chief of spiritual soldiers. God’s plan for the Ukrainian Jews will come to pass. And God’s plan is legitimate peace.