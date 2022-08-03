ADVERTISEMENT

Miami Man Charged With Murder After Shooting Woman In The Head, Leaving Her In Alleyway; Cops Say Area Known for Prostitution

By Joe Mcdermott
Ron Adam Donaldson
Ron Adam Donaldson, 43, of Miami Beach, was charged with second degree murder with a weapon after invoking his right to remain silent and requested representation by council.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, has arrested 43 year-old Ron Adam Donaldson, who they say is responsible for the death of a 25-year-old female after remaining in a vehicle with her for approximately 26 minutes, then fatally shooting her.

According to investigators, on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 6am, uniformed officers responded to the area of NW 94 Street and NW 27 Avenue in Miami, FL, which according to the arrest affidavit, is known for prostitution activity, where the female victim was found deceased laying in an alleyway. After further investigation, video surveillance was obtained depicting the incident.

That’s when investigators say they were able to view a partially nude female falling out of a parked vehicle. The subject, who was also nude, exited the vehicle from the same passenger side, produced a firearm, and fired one shot fatally striking her in the head. He then entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

Investigators identified and located Donaldson who was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after invoking his right to remain silent and requested representation by council. Donaldson was charged with second degree murder with a weapon.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
