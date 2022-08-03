ADVERTISEMENT

CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking Woman Wanted For Stealing $3k In Computer Equipment, Groceries From Royal Palm Beach Costco

By Joe Mcdermott
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for stealing computer equipment and groceries from a local Costco.

According to authorities, the unknown female entered Costco and helped herself to over $3,000 in computer equipment and groceries before exiting the store without making payment. The incident occurred on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 3:00 pm. at the Costco on Southern Blvd in the Village of Royal Palm Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

