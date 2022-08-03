Detectives Seeking Man Who Stole Checks And Money Orders from Rent Drop Box In Royal Palm Beach

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, the man broke into a rent payment drop box fixed to the exterior of the business twice and helped himself to all the contents including checks and money orders from the box.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for stealing monies from a drop box affixed to a business in the Village of Royal Palm Beach.

According to authorities, the unknown male broke into a rent payment drop box fixed to the exterior of the business twice and helped himself to all the contents including checks and money orders from the box.

This incident occurred on Monday, July 25, 2022 and August 2, 2022. The business is located in the 9900 block of Belvedere Road, in Royal Palm Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.