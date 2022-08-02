VIDEO: “Hell No!” CNN Reporter Asks Liz Chaney’s Wyoming Constituents If They Support Her

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





An unnamed female voter said that she found Chaney’s work on the January 6 committee “just repulsive.” Photo credit: CNN / Rumble.

CHEYENNE, WY – During a segment on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” on Friday, correspondent Randi Kaye traveled to Wyoming to speak with the constituents of Rep. Liz Chaney and gauge their attitudes towards her plans to run for a fourth term in office, a question that surprisingly produced a plethora of negative responses.

Sharon Tuggle, who described herself as a Trump supporter, amusingly queried “Can I cuss?” when asked if she would be voting for Chaney in November’s midterm elections.

“Hell no! She’s done us dirty. Look at how she’s done Trump. I’m a Trump fan,” Tuggle said, referring to Chaney’s role in the January 6 House committee’s investigation into the attack at the U.S. Capitol. “She’s supposed to be supporting him. She’s a Republican, for crying out loud.”

Andrew Kahler said “absolutely not” when asked the same question about Chaney’s current run for reelection, establishing a trend among those polled by noting his stance was based on the House committee’s public hearings and their emphasis on former President Donald Trump’s role in the events of January 6.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“It’s all a hoax, it’s all propaganda,” Kahler said. “It has nothing to do with anything. It’s a witch hunt.”

An unnamed female voter said that she found Chaney’s work on the January 6 committee “just repulsive.”

Another voter, Brett Kupec, responded to a question posed by Kaye regarding Chaney’s stated view that she is “upholding the rule of law” and “defending the Constitution” during the House hearings by stating that Trump should have been allowed to have a legal team on-hand to dispute the negative claims made against him.

“If that was the rule of law, why doesn’t he have a defense team in that courtroom?” Kupec asked. “That ain’t the rule of law. That’s a kangaroo court. That’s not the Wyoming way.”

Kaye ended the segment by noting to viewers that “nearly everyone” she spoke to felt that Chaney was “too focused on Donald Trump” and not enough on what they believe matters to Wyoming residents.