Op-Ed: We Are Not Alone in Our Poor Choice of Leadership

BOCA RATON, FL – This nation, our very own, is now run like a hockey team playing without a goalie or a hospital surgery department run by a patient in a coma. And that goes for the world as well, which is no better off in the way of leadership than we are. We’re all in the same rudderless, leaking boat. And that’s the fault of having democracies, where stupid people cast their votes for unprincipled, self interested and career motivated politicians who, when taking office swell with power and ignore the needs of their constituents.

Let’s begin with the leadership in our own country. A definitely out-of-touch-with-reality President, followed by his VP who cannot communicate to anyone above kindergarten age, Nancy Pelosi, the high heeled impresario of the House, whose husband has made untold millions for the both of them, from criminal stock deals along with a host of members of both political parties, who are turning this nation into another Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, or worse.

Think back and try not to weep, of our once proud national leaders: Strong, critical decision makers, who were respected for their strengths as fearless nationalists who considered the welfare and safety of their constituents as their prime purpose in serving as our pilots. Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, JFK, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and most recently, Donald Trump. They pulled us out as winners in world and domestic conflicts. They didn’t have idiotic White House Press Secretaries such as the most recent incompetent, who has the hapless task of explaining Biden’s Rubic-Cube decisions to the nation. The old timers were trusted by the people to act as presidents, to do the right thing. And they did so, regardless of repercussions and voter outrage.

But look around the world and take note that other nations are sadly suffering from the same malady of incompetent leaders and governments as we.. German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz (who?), Canada’s lunatic leader, Justin Trudeau, England’s recently departed Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Israel’s screwed up coalition madness, the throwing in the towel by a recent prime minister of Italy, the drug cartels now running the government of Mexico and the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe. The democracies around the world are falling apart, in a mess, imploding in unison.

Going back in history we recall that the United States had the task of saving Europe from WWI, WWII and from Stalin’s attempt to Communize the continent. And we were successful but paying for our victories with the blood of our young. But, who is there now, to save the entire world from the likes of Communist China and Putin’s Russia, two ruthless dictatorships whose singular goal is the destruction of the Western world. And, if successful, of course, the eventual mutual destruction of both, by one another in efforts to dominate the world.

The enemies of the free world are watching with the blood-thirsty eyes of hungry, wild predators at their preys’ vulnerabilities, the free world’s clearly evident bowing to their demands and willingly, apparently, succumbing to defeat. The West is taking the knee to their enemies with weaknesses clearly evident to all. Their leader, since the conclusion of WWII, our own nation, is no longer capable of even defending itself at its southern borders from hordes of unarmed, non-military migrants flooding into the country to further reduce their host nation to even lower levels of self respect. Our leader, seemingly with magical sweeps of his hand, has vindicated the words of former Obama Defense Secretary, Robert Gates whose memoir states that Biden, “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” Look at how he has defended the Chinese against the accusers who claimed, without doubt, that they, the Chinese Communist Party, created the virus responsible for the deaths of millions around the world. And look at how he mishandled the aftershocks of the pandemic. Masks no, masks yes. The inoculations will protect you, then no. Then confusion about the transmission of the disease, the treatment of such and an endless spotlight on the “brilliance” of the heralded genius in this novel-like scenario, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who confused and terrified the nation and the world with his theories that supported and defended his and Biden’s paymaster, the Chinese. Our nation and the entire world was shut down, disrupted, crippled by this disease created in, produced and shipped out of a Chinese military biological lab in Wuhan. But leave it to our leaders and the culprits will never sit in the defendant’s chair. It’s a done deal.

And what of the “green mob,” those who bend their knees to the religion of Global Warming, who warn us, as do faux prominent intellectuals of the scientific world, such as brainiacs, Al Gore and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who terrify us with prophesies that the world is at the precipice of destruction from the use of coal, petroleum and natural gas, the means by which most of the free world, utilizing such for hundreds of years, has attained the levels of prosperity that we now all enjoy, revel in and take for granted. Just who will benefit from using the inferior and undependable “green energy” of solar panels and giant windmills to replace what we now have, to generate the required power necessary to continue our prosperity? China, of course. And we’re not alone in this delusionary path to self destruction in order to give China its superiority over us all. Look at the scenes in Sri Lanka, Holland and the dependency that mainland Europe now finds itself to the carbon fuels of Russia, who cares not one whit about the dangers of fossil fuels. They now control that continent with their sources and distribution of “despised” energy.

We are now viewing a free world community apparently giving the despot-led regimes of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, the upper hand by democratically voting into power weaklings, who don’t seem to have the intelligence to understand that they are inevitably leading their nations, their people, into national suicide. They advocate, support and stand with the radical left who seem to be pulling apart the foundations of liberty by showing weakness and self hate while our enemies gain power and strength in order to overcome and defeat us. The pages of the calendar, as in black and white movies, are flying off and into the darkness that will engulf us unless we awaken to the need of nationalism and self love of our nation. We must fight for what we already have and for what we want in the future for our succeeding generations.