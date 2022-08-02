Op-Ed: Face Coverings For Farm Animals – Will Cow Masks Save The Planet? NO

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Folks, the concept of masking cows to prevent/contain their burps from spewing into the atmosphere is so absolutely asinine that my eyes are twitching and my brain is barfing as I write about the faux issue of bovine methane destroying the planet and humanity. Argh. The neurons in my cerebral cortex took the day off from firing and wiring. The bizarre world of climate fanatics and carbon emissions freaks is getting weirder and weirder.

What must the cows be thinking? A mask plastered to their face will not allow them to drink water or graze unless the nose only is obscured. Snot from their large nostrils will saturate cloth masks.

But, there’s more weirdness.

Face mask for cows wins £50,000 Prince Charles prize. Watch two news Brits discussing masks for cows as they try not to break out into laughter. The TalkTV host Mike Graham told his viewers the mask idea was “ridiculous” and “crazy.” Graham continued, “I mean this bloke wants to be the next king of the United Kingdom, Great Britain and Northern Ireland. I mean are you serious? Prince Charles?”

And by the way, Prince Charles is BFFs with billionaire Klaus Schwab, Founder of the World Economic Forum (aka New World Order, Liberal World Order, Global Reset, Great Reset) and the czar of climate crisis fear-mongering.

But wait, there’s more weirdness to come.

The $369 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act announced by Senate Democrats includes funding to address “enteric methane emissions from ruminants.” The bill includes $25 million to combat “enteric emissions” produced by cows and farm animals. Peruse the 725-page document.

In other words, our tax money is being misused to contain and reroute cow burps. The money would be better spent on preventing hot air from passing through the lips of Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer.

The following books by Marc Morano are must-reads: “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change” (2018); “Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal is Even Worse than You Think” (2021). Morano co-wrote, co-produced, and hosted the 2016 global warming documentary called “Climate Hustle.”

“Sen. Manchin caved to utter climate nitwittery that has real consequences for the U.S. economy currently being starved of energy by a wacko ideology that is dominant within the Democratic Party…Meanwhile, in the real world, this new Orwellian named ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ will have no impact on global emissions — let alone the climate,” declared Marc Morano. Visit his website at https://www.climatedepot.com/.

Citizens, arm yourself with the facts and the falsehoods about the climate change crisis, global warming, carbon emissions, and cow methane. Wise up. Stand up. Speak up.