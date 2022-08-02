Fauci Blasted for Inadequate Testing After Stating COVID Vax Causes “Menstrual Irregularities”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





White House chief medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci made the comment while being interviewed by Fox News on July 25, where the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director admitted that the effects of COVID vaccines on menstrual cycles had not yet been completely discovered. Photo credit: Fox News/ YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – White House chief medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci was recently criticized after he stated that COVID-19 vaccines can result in “menstrual irregularities,” with gynecologists saying that it was irresponsible to give the inoculation for the virus to pregnant women if all of the potential side effects had not yet been completely uncovered via testing.

Fauci made the comment while being interviewed by Fox News on July 25, where the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director admitted that the effects of COVID vaccines on menstrual cycles had not yet been completely discovered.

“Well, the menstrual thing is something that seems to be quite transient and temporary, that’s one of the points,” Fauci said. “We need to study it more.”

Former American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists fellow Dr. Christiane Northrup disputed Fauci’s claim, saying that there is evidence that COVID vaccines are having lasting consequences on the menstrual cycles of some women.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“Unfortunately the menstrual problems we are seeing are far from transient and temporary. Many women have been bleeding daily or having heavy, irregular, painful periods for an entire year. And some of these are well past menopause. Something is way off here,” she said. “The phrase ‘this requires more study’ whilst downplaying the current evidence of harm is a common way to discount the experience of thousands of women. Unfortunately, academic doctors do this all the time as a way to sidestep responsibility for the untoward effects of their treatments,”

“Unfortunately the menstrual problems we are seeing are far from transient and temporary,” said Dr. Christiane Northrup MD.



Dr. #AnthonyFauci’s recent comments on menstrual irregularities met with serious rebuttal from gynecologists. https://t.co/KMJmMUZwCq — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) August 1, 2022 Tucker Carlson takes a look at the effects the COVID vaccine is being shown to have on people. pic.twitter.com/G7WlV8BKLe — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 26, 2022

Dr. Northrup’s sentiment was echoed by obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. James Thorp, who has 42 years of experience practicing medicine. Dr. Thorp noted that messenger RNA from COVID vaccines can result in the distribution of small particle, fat-soluble membranes known as lipid nanoparticles throughout the body.

“The significant and dramatic changes in menstrual patterns occurring after COVID-19 vaccines should not be marginalized. It is indicative of major adverse effects on women of reproductive age,” he said. “The stakeholders claimed that the vaccine would remain at the injection site in the deltoid muscle. This was misinformation. The lipid nanoparticles (LNP’s) are now known be distributed throughout the entire body and to be concentrated in the ovaries according by at least two studies. Schadlich and colleagues demonstrated concentration of the LNP’s in ovaries of different mouse species and Wistar rats, in vivo, in vitro and by sophisticated microscopic imaging in 2012.”

Both Dr. Thorp and former Pfizer Vice President Michael Yeadon said that there is proof that the vaccine can pose risks to pregnant women, citing information contained in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), as well as internal documents from Pfizer itself, which showed an 118-fold increase in the concentration of LNPs for up to 48 hours after injection.

During the first 90 days of trial testing for COVID vaccines, vaccinated mothers who participated reportedly experienced a 45 percent complication rate in pregnancy cases, Thorp said.