After Lengthy Investigation, Two Miami Men Who Owned Accounting Firm Charged With Theft And Money Laundering After Defrauding Customers

By Joe Mcdermott
Leandro Machado Gonzalez, 26, of Miami, Florida was charged with Money Laundering/Financial Institution/Greater Than $20K, Less Than $100K, F/3-Organized Scheme to Defraud,F/2- Grand Theft $20K Less Than $100K. Juan Mendieta, 50, of Miami Gardens, Florida, was charged with Money Laundering/Financial Institution/Greater than $300, Less Than $20K, F/3-Organized Scheme to Defraud, F/3-Grand Theft 3rd Degree, F/3 Worthless Check/Issue/$150 or more.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Organized Crime Bureau, Vice Intelligence Squad, have arrested a tax fraud duo after a lengthy investigation. According to investigators, the subjects own an accounting firm together and would prepare and submit their clients tax returns.

While preparing the returns, the subjects would falsify the information submitted to the IRS and use their business bank account to collect the inflated tax returns. On one occasion, the subjects collected $29,010 after preparing the victim’s tax documents. In addition, when confronted by several clients about their missing tax returns, the pair would write worthless checks to cover their fraudulent practices.

Detectives believe there are additional victims and encourage anyone who has utilized their services and had their tax return deposits stolen to contact investigators.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

