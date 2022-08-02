After Lengthy Investigation, Two Miami Men Who Owned Accounting Firm Charged With Theft And Money Laundering After Defrauding Customers

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Leandro Machado Gonzalez, 26, of Miami, Florida was charged with Money Laundering/Financial Institution/Greater Than $20K, Less Than $100K, F/3-Organized Scheme to Defraud,F/2- Grand Theft $20K Less Than $100K. Juan Mendieta, 50, of Miami Gardens, Florida, was charged with Money Laundering/Financial Institution/Greater than $300, Less Than $20K, F/3-Organized Scheme to Defraud, F/3-Grand Theft 3rd Degree, F/3 Worthless Check/Issue/$150 or more.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Organized Crime Bureau, Vice Intelligence Squad, have arrested a tax fraud duo after a lengthy investigation. According to investigators, the subjects own an accounting firm together and would prepare and submit their clients tax returns.

While preparing the returns, the subjects would falsify the information submitted to the IRS and use their business bank account to collect the inflated tax returns. On one occasion, the subjects collected $29,010 after preparing the victim’s tax documents. In addition, when confronted by several clients about their missing tax returns, the pair would write worthless checks to cover their fraudulent practices.

Leandro Machado Gonzalez, 26, of Miami, Florida was charged with Money Laundering/Financial Institution/Greater Than $20K, Less Than $100K, F/3-Organized Scheme to Defraud,F/2- Grand Theft $20K Less Than $100K. Juan Mendieta, 50, of Miami Gardens, Florida, was charged with Money Laundering/Financial Institution/Greater than $300, Less Than $20K, F/3-Organized Scheme to Defraud, F/3-Grand Theft 3rd Degree, F/3 Worthless Check/Issue/$150 or more.

Detectives believe there are additional victims and encourage anyone who has utilized their services and had their tax return deposits stolen to contact investigators.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.