WATCH: Surveillance Video Captures Two Thieves In-Action During Broad Daylight Armed Robbery In Miami Residential Neighborhood of Homestead

By Joe Mcdermott
Video surveillance captured the suspects which appear to be black males in their early to late teens. Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community to identity and locate the subjects.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Robbery Bureau, is investigating a strong-arm robbery that took place in a victims front yard. According to investigators, on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at approximately 5:15 p.m, the victim was in his front yard when two armed subjects jumped the fence, pointed their handguns at him, and demanded his necklace.

One of the subjects then pulled on his chain, attempting to remove it. The victim, in fear for his life, complied with their demands and handed over the chain. The subjects then fled on foot. The victim was not injured in the incident which took place on SW 316 Street, in Homestead, FL.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

