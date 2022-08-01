West Virginia Stands Up And Kicks Mega Banks To The Curb Over Fossil Fuel Boycotts; Publishes First Restricted Financial Institution List

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced he has published West Virginia’s first Restricted Financial Institution List, deeming five financial institutions ineligible for state banking contracts. Photo: West Virginia Treasury / Facebook

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Now is the time for elected politicians and citizens in the 50 states of the United States of America to take action. No matter if you vote Republican, Democrat, or Independent Party. We know from the freedom rallies against mandated COVID vaccines led by Robert Kennedy, Jr, the trucker convoy in Canada, the Dutch farmers in the Netherlands, and the uprisings around the globe – unity garners attention from political leaders. Standing together for peaceful protest promotes solidarity and hope among the people.

And the Appalachian state of West Virginia is standing up for home-grown energy. WV Treasurer Riley Moore is waving bon voyage to the bad-to-the-bone biggie banking institutions. Why? These bankers decided to boycott fossil fuels, Reuters reported.

Moore barred five major financial institutions, including Blackrock, JP Morgan & Chase; Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.

“A bank is a place where they lend you an umbrella in fair weather and ask for it back when it begins to rain.” –Robert Frost

Furthermore, the top six U.S. banks: Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Bank of America, have adopted a net-zero climate pledge (aka carbon neutral future to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050), according to an article in Fortune.

Excuse me, mega money moguls. Coal is the main source of energy for West Virginians. Duh.

“As state treasurer, I have a duty to act in the best interest of our state and its people,” Moore said in a video clip uploaded to social media. “I simply cannot stand by and allow financial institutions working against West Virginia’s critical industries to profit off the very funds their policies attempt to diminish.”

The WV Metro News reported, “About sixty percent of the coal produced in West Virginia is steam coal, transported primarily to domestic power plants to generate electricity. The remaining forty percent is metallurgical coal. About two-thirds of that is exported for steel production.

Rewind to 2021. A coalition of financial officers from 15 states (i.e., West Virginia, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, Alabama, Texas and Kentucky) sent a letter to the U.S. banking industry warning to take “collective action” against banks that adopt corporate policies to cut off financing for the coal, oil, and natural gas industries, according to the National Review.

“I sincerely believe that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies, and that the principle of spending money to be paid by posterity, under the name of funding, is but swindling futurity on a large scale.” –Thomas Jefferson

Let’s review the climate cult rhetoric. And by the way, why have the major U.S. banks bought into the carbon emission hype? Why are the biggie bankers demonizing fossil fuels? Follow the money and power trail.

West Virginia bars five major financial firms from new state business for 'boycotts' of fossil fuel industry.



JPM calls decision "disconnected from the facts":https://t.co/Xd2woP0xqh — Pete Schroeder (@peteschroeder) July 28, 2022 The state of West Virginia is cutting ties with four banks and asset manager BlackRock, saying their stance on coal is harming its economy https://t.co/9yNliFb3CT — WSJ Markets (@WSJmarkets) July 28, 2022

And guess what? The top U.S. Banks are listed as members on the World Economic Forum -WEF website. Founder of WEF, Klaus Schwab is the billionaire that says, “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy.”

A recent article in The New York Post called out the United Nations for fear-mongering and misusing data from their most recent report on global disasters and climate change.

Furthermore, the World Economic Forum and the United Nations became partners in 2019. “The UN-Forum Partnership was signed in a meeting held at United Nations headquarters between UN Secretary-General António Guterres and World Economic Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

Due to the U.S. banks, the World Economic Forum, and the United Nations being in cahoots, it’s vital for elected politicians and citizens to join together to defend freedom, civil liberties, democracy, human rights, and capitalism.

Citizens can send Riley Moore a message of support at https://www.facebook.com/WVTreasury/ or https://twitter.com/WVTreasury/.