Op-Ed: Fibber Fauci Denies Prescribing COVID-19 Lockdown

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, denied “locking anything down’ in a recent interview on The Hill’s “Rising.” Photo credit: Screenshot, The Hill, YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – In a recent interview on The Hill’s “Rising,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the Biden bunch, denied “locking anything down.” And the sane citizens scratched their heads in unison with mouths opened.

“That wasn’t my hand in the cookie jar. I did not eat that cookie!” Hmmm. There are crumbs on Fauci’s face.

The doctor of deception flip-flops more than a trained seal at Sea World. Or was Fauci the target of a body snatcher or did his lips go rogue? Blame his lying lips for disobeying his toxic tongue. Maybe he can blame Rand Paul for daring to confront such an evil genius or Marjorie Taylor Greene for trying to get him fired. “Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, you believe me about the lockdowns, don’t you.”

Folks, it’s not the Fauci fumble – it’s Team Biden’s game-plan of gaslighting and fabricator Fauci is following the script. Deny. Deny. Deny. Lie. Lie. Lie. And mainstream media won’t report on Fauci’s incredulous denial.

Did the guru of gaslighting forget he was on record in 2020 when he stated:

“When it became clear that we had community spread in the country… I recommended to the president that we shut the country down. That was a very difficult decision, because I knew it would have serious economic consequences, which it did.”

Did Fauci forget about the Great Barrington Declaration? An open letter published in 2020 by infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists in response to COVID lockdowns. They advised against it. .

An article in Townhall listed 9 times that Fauci made public statements that included recommending or affirming lockdown and closure decisions due to COVID-19.

Like a textbook narcissist, Fauci plays the victim when called out for his mistakes and misdeeds. And narcissists believe they are smarter than anyone else in the room or on the planet.

The Team Biden spinners have changed the definition of what a definition actually is. Let’s talk a walk down malevolent memory lane and take a left turn at the dictionary. Fauci and friends changed the definition of “gain-of-function research.” Next, they changed the definition of “vaccine.” What next? Will Fauci change the definition of “lockdown?”

But wait. Fauci doesn’t like the hotseat so he’s considering retirement.

In an interview with Politico, Anthony Fauci discussed retiring at the end of Biden’s term in the White House.

Maybe Fauci, the corrupt czar of the coronavirus cabal, is lying again or he figures sleepy Joe will not be reelected.

FAUCI YESTERDAY: "I didn't recommend locking anything down."



FAUCI IN OCTOBER 2020: "I recommended to the president that we shut the country down." pic.twitter.com/lvw59IBndA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 26, 2022 “I recommended to the president that we shut the country down,” Fauci said in October 2020.



Dr. #AnthonyFauci claimed that he never recommended “locking anything down” when pressed about what he would do differently regarding the #COVID19 pandemic. https://t.co/urbBx2hG6j — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) July 27, 2022

Will Fauci sail away into the sunset to the hush-hush island where coronavirus criminals and vaccine villains retire to count their gold and sip Bloody Mary cocktails? It’s good news for the American people and the world to be rid of Fauci; the father of science falsehoods and feint fairytales concerning COVID-19 treatments, masks, lockdowns, and vaccines.

“First of all, I didn’t recommend locking anything down.”



Fauci joining others in the COVID “expert” crew trying to rewrite history. pic.twitter.com/litXRelNb3 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 26, 2022 Fauci on school lockdowns: "I didn't recommend locking anything down" pic.twitter.com/fcd8jvJaoi — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 26, 2022

“Mr. Christopher Wray, you believe me, don’t you? I would never lie to the FBI about recommending lockdowns. I know Xi Jinping believes me. And Klaus Schwab, George Soros, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Albert Bourla, Rochelle Walensky, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. And of course, Brian Stelter and Rachel Maddow will vouch for me. Oh, I hope Biden’s new Chief Pandemic Prosecutor doesn’t call Robert Kennedy Jr. to the stand.”

Fauci has taken political denying to another level. Did someone say fire or impeach Fauci? Oh, I said it.

Citizens, now is the time to wise up, stand up, and speak up. No Joe and no Fauci in 2024.