ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

HealthPoliticsSociety

Fully Vaxxed, Double-Boosted Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 for Second Time in a Row; “Folks, Today I Tested Positive For COVID Again”

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Biden Tests Positive
President Joe Biden, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, tested positive for COVID-19 once again on Saturday. File photo: Marlin360, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Despite being fully vaccinated and double-boosted against the coronavirus, President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time after having initially recovered and testing negative from a first bout he contracted over a week ago.

Biden – who, at the age of 79, is at a higher risk of contracting a severe case of COVID – initially tested positive for the virus on July 21 and experienced “mild symptoms,” such as dry cough, runny nose and fatigue, according to the President’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

At the time, Biden – who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine – began working in isolation and began treatment regimen of Paxlovid, an antiviral medication also developed by Pfizer. After five days, Biden tested negative for COVID twice during a 24-hour period and subsequently returned to Oval Office.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

However, his recovery would prove to be short-lived, as Biden then tested positive for COVID once again on Saturday, albeit without displaying any overt symptoms this time; Dr. O’Connor – who stated that the President currently “continues to feel quite well” – noted that so-called “rebound” cases like this are a possible side-effect of using Paxlovid.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

Despite currently being asymptomatic, Biden will nonetheless return to his previous “strict isolation procedures” until he once again tests negative.

“Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks,” Biden tweeted on Saturday after his second diagnosis of the virus. “I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.”

Complications from contracting COVID-19 have reportedly been responsible for the deaths of over one million U.S. residents so far, with individuals aged 65 and over accounting for over 81 percent of the fatalities, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

FEDS: Leader of South Florida Drug-Trafficking Organization…

George McGregor

Debary Man Under Risk Protection Order Attempts To Enter…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Broward Detectives Arrest Two Suspects For Dania Beach…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 2,122

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS