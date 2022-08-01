Fully Vaxxed, Double-Boosted Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 for Second Time in a Row; “Folks, Today I Tested Positive For COVID Again”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

President Joe Biden, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, tested positive for COVID-19 once again on Saturday. File photo: Marlin360, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Despite being fully vaccinated and double-boosted against the coronavirus, President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time after having initially recovered and testing negative from a first bout he contracted over a week ago.

Biden – who, at the age of 79, is at a higher risk of contracting a severe case of COVID – initially tested positive for the virus on July 21 and experienced “mild symptoms,” such as dry cough, runny nose and fatigue, according to the President’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

At the time, Biden – who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine – began working in isolation and began treatment regimen of Paxlovid, an antiviral medication also developed by Pfizer. After five days, Biden tested negative for COVID twice during a 24-hour period and subsequently returned to Oval Office.

However, his recovery would prove to be short-lived, as Biden then tested positive for COVID once again on Saturday, albeit without displaying any overt symptoms this time; Dr. O’Connor – who stated that the President currently “continues to feel quite well” – noted that so-called “rebound” cases like this are a possible side-effect of using Paxlovid.

Despite currently being asymptomatic, Biden will nonetheless return to his previous “strict isolation procedures” until he once again tests negative.

“Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks,” Biden tweeted on Saturday after his second diagnosis of the virus. “I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.”

I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022 Quote: “a small num­ber of peo­ple who take the an­tivi­ral medication Paxlovid to treat Covid-19 some­times test pos­i­tive again for the virus in what pub­lic health of­fi­cials call ‘rebound pos­i­tiv­ity.’” Or you might call it the drug not working. https://t.co/fvyvXqENdB — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 31, 2022

Complications from contracting COVID-19 have reportedly been responsible for the deaths of over one million U.S. residents so far, with individuals aged 65 and over accounting for over 81 percent of the fatalities, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).