Eight Arrested After Illegal Cockfighting Operation Is Busted in Ocala by Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, Marion County Sheriff

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
MARION COUNTY, FL – On Saturday, July 30, 2022, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), along with Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies, AIR-1, and Marion County Animal Control (MCAC), developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for an illegal cockfighting operation located on NW 44th Avenue, in Ocala, FL. As a result of the investigation, Cameron Taylor, Travis Lowe, Alan David Edwards, Tyrese Taylor, Brandon Taylor, Shaun Stuart, Dale Gorney and a 15 year old juvinile were arrested after they were captured trying to flee the area.
During a search of the location, 34 roosters were located. 28 roosters were found deceased in piles scattered across the property, three were severely injured, and three were located in a vehicle, alive and unharmed. UDEST agents, MCSO deputies, and MCAC officers also located a makeshift fighting ring with fresh blood and loose rooster feathers inside of the ring. Additionally, while searching the inside of vehicles and trailers on the property, investigators located cages, medical equipment for injured roosters, injectable muscle power for roosters, derby pills, metal spurs, and numerous items of paraphernalia associated with cockfighting. During a search of Cameron Taylor’s vehicle, investigators located cash, two firearms, and live ammunition. In 2011, Cameron Taylor was convicted of Animal Cruelty after shooting his neighbor’s dog.
The listed individuals were arrested, charged accordingly, and transported to the Marion County Jail.
FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL