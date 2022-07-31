Op-Ed: Climate Change Cultists And CEOs of Financial Institutions Intersect At The Great Reset Corner

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





John Kerry and Al Gore, cheerleaders of the climate cult, as well as Biden, are members of the WEF and supporters of the Great Reset. File photo: Alexandros Michailidis / Jayakumar, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Money, power, and blind obedience are core requirements for joining the Great Reset (aka New World Order, Liberal World Order) at the World Economic Forum-WEF. Please note that Klaus Schwab, founder of the WEF, is not an elected official of any country. WEF, established in 1971, is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland with offices in New York, California, China, India and Japan. But its suckered tentacles reach far and wide for member induction.

And the mega banks of America occupy some of the best seats at the WEF dinner table.

Bank of America, a WEF member, needs to change its name to the Bank of Benedict Arnold.

MasterCard, a WEF member, needs to change its name to DisasterCard or MasterBlaster.

Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America, the six largest banks in the United States, have adopted a net-zero climate pledge (aka carbon neutral future to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050).

Why would banking corporations swallow the climate crisis subterfuge?

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



More money and more power.

In a 2021 op-ed article for Townhall, Justin Haskins stated, “The initial justification for the Great Reset was the COVID-19 pandemic, but from the start, supporters of the global economic overhaul repeatedly said that climate change was the long-term justification, the one that would allow a sustained, massive transformation of society. Doing nothing, they argued, would pose an “existential threat” to the human race—a completely ludicrous argument many on the left continuously make without a shred of solid scientific evidence to support the claim.”

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics, a fancy system developed by the WEF, is nothing more than a covert scheme to gain and enforce control. And bad-to-the-bone bankers have sold out their fellow Americans.

Haskin further explains, “ESG metrics offer public policy leaders, economists, investors, and banks an entirely new way of evaluating businesses. Instead of looking at how profitable a company is, how many employees it has, its business model, and other traditional metrics, ESG adds to those concerns a whole host of left-wing causes, including how “green” a company is, having the “right” ratio of minorities, whether a business is involved in politically disfavored industries (such gun manufacturing and sales), as well as other, similar considerations. Companies are then given a score or rating to determine how well they align with ESG goals.”

“Inconvenient Facts: The science that Al Gore doesn’t want you to know,” a 2017 book by Gregory Wrightstone lists 60 facts from government sources and peer-reviewed literature or scholarly works. “Great is truth and mighty above all things – even in climate science.”

Who are America’s leaders for the climate change ruse?

John Kerry and Al Gore, cheerleaders of the climate cult, as well as Biden, are members of the WEF and supporters of the Great Reset.

A “hoax” is what John Coleman (now deceased), the founder of The Weather Channel, called the human use of carbon-based fossil fuels leading to catastrophic global warming or climate change, according to a 2012 article in Forbes.

Climate misinformation – that’s what mainstream media is now calling Coleman’s knowledge of weather – a parroting phrase used by climate czars and climate crazies.

Now is the time for citizens to arm themselves with knowledge and information about the Great Reset autocrats and their atrocious agenda for poisonous propaganda about the environment.

Now is the time to wise up, stand up, and speak up.