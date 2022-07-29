“You Got This” – NYC Releases Nuclear Attack Preparedness Video; “Get Clean Immediately, Keep Radioactive Dust or Ash Away From Your Body”

After running down the instructions, the spokeswoman concludes the video by declaring, “Alright? You got this.” She then confidently strides off-camera, clearly secure in the life-saving information that she has imparted to viewers facing the imaginary nuclear apocalypse.

NEW YORK, NY – Despite New York City residents seem to have more to fear from criminals lurking around every corner than an impending nuclear attack, the city’s Office of Emergency Management nonetheless decided to share a PSA instructing people on what to do in the event of an atomic bombardment upon the Big Apple.

In the video, a spokeswoman is depicted walking down what appears to be a computer-generated NYC street; looking into the camera – while sirens blare in the distance and somber music plays – she bluntly makes a chilling hypothetical declaration to the viewer.

“So there’s been a nuclear attack,” she says. “Don’t ask me how or why. Just know that the big one has hit, okay? So, what do we do? There are three important steps that I want you to remember.”

The steps in question are as follows:

“Get inside, fast! Get into a building and move away from windows.”

“Stay inside. Shut all doors and windows. If you have a basement, head there. Get clean immediately.”

“Stay tuned and follow the media for all information. Sign up for Notify NYC.”

No specific threat to the city was mentioned in the video, nor was any reason given for its release at this time. But regardless, many viewers were reportedly left confused and even worried about its release, prompting New York City Mayor Eric Adams to note that the video was merely created in the name of “preparedness” and “taking necessary steps after what happened in Ukraine.”

“No, I don’t think it was alarmist,” Adams said. “I’m a big believer in better safe than sorry… this was right after the attacks in the Ukraine and OEM took a very proactive step to say let’s be prepared.”

In March of this year, a Russian spokesperson threatened that just two of Russia’s “Satan 2” missiles would destroy the entire east cost of the U.S., adding that an additional two could wipe out the entire west coast as well.

FEMA also released updated guidelines for safety during a nuclear attack including COVID-19 protocols.