Op-Ed: War On Freedom Is War On God

Official Music Video for “God’s Not Dead” by the Newsboys. File photo: Newsboys / Inpop Records / EMI Christian Music Group / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – When did the creatures turn against the Creator? The battle began in the heavenly home of God, according to the Bible. Satan wanted God’s job. And the fallout continues to rage on this globe we call planet Earth. Both God and freedom are being censored, cursed, and cussed in the land of liberty.

But what is shocking, devastating, and surreal is the overt suppression of God in the USA. Or rather the blatant abhorrence of the Bible’s God (aka Father God, Son Jesus, and Holy Spirit – the Trinity). Furthermore, the COVID pandemic was used to try to shutdown places of worship.

According to a recent article in Christianity Today, Tony Spell, the first pastor to publicly defy COVID lockdown orders, won his legal battle against the state of Louisiana two years later. The state Supreme Court decided 5 to 2 that closing church meetings for worship while other venues received exemptions from public health restrictions was erroneous. It is a violation of the First Amendment guarantee of freedom of religion to offer legal exemptions to secular groups and not religious ones, the Louisiana court found.

Victory for God’s people.

“California churches fought Gov. Gavin Newsom in courtrooms all over the state over his COVID-19 lockdown orders, before finally beating him in a climactic case at the U.S. Supreme Court,” according to a 2020 article in the Sacramento Bee.

First came the spiritual war – a battle for souls – raging since the beginning in the Garden of Eden. Second, censorship is aimed at freedom of speech and attacking freedom of religion follows.

“If there is one absolute truth I believe in today’s world, it is that our nation has declared God public enemy #1. Like many constitutional experts, I know that the author of our liberty and freedom is God, so if we want to discredit our nation’s founding, we first must discredit its author,” penned Tim Aalders known nationally as “Mr. Constitution,” Co-Owner and Radio Host of “Freedom’s Voice Talk Radio.”

An assault on our civil liberties is an assault on our freedom of speech as well as an assault on our freedom of religion. And God is the author of freewill and freedom.

“Leftists hate God because they want his job,” a 2022 commentary in the Washington Times by Don Feder, outlined 5 tenets why God, Bible, and Christians are attacked.

War on God in America is a 2008 documentary on YouTube. David Barton, the narrator, proclaimed, “Censoring God is on the rise.”

Wow – the following info is eye-opening. Due to the violent content, I was never a fan of Marvel movies, but the central theme in the films appears to be good versus evil and good wins. Who owns Marvel Comics? The Disney Company. Who owns DC comics? Warner Brothers Global. Connect the dots.

Christian media company Good Fight Ministries released a seven-part Marvel & DC’s War on God series in April 2022, and will provide installments every three months. Marvel & DC’s War on God is an exposé series that documents how popular comic books – and the movies that they have spawned – are riddled with anti-Christ themes that glorify gratuitous violence, sexual perversion, blasphemy, and the occult. “Many leading comic book writers have admitted that they are using seduction, manipulation, the occult, and even the bible to influence our children to view the God of the bible from a twisted slant,” writer, director, and narrator of the series, Pastor Joe Schimmel stated.

This is not the first time that citizens in America have tried to kill God. “Is God dead?” was asked in a 1966 article.

The following faux obituary was referenced in a 1985 article in Christianity Today.

God, creator of the universe, principal deity of the world’s Jews, ultimate reality of Christians, the most eminent of all divinities, died late yesterday during major surgery undertaken to correct a massive diminishing influence.

“Twenty years ago. The time when talk about God’s death moved out of college classrooms and into America’s homes. From the above obituary in Motive, a Methodist student magazine, to the cover story in Time a year later, the press heralded the radical Death of God movement (termed “theothanatology”), catapulting it momentarily into the national spotlight.”

Fast-forward to 2022. The Bible, The Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and The Federalist Papers are being beaten and battered by the enemies of freedom. But God is alive and freedom will prevail.

The Newsboys sing the following lyrics at God’s Not Dead.

Let love explode and bring the dead to life

A love so bold to see a revolution somehow

Now I’m lost in Your freedom

In this world I’ll overcome

My God’s not dead, He’s surely alive

He’s living on the inside, roaring like a lion

Citizens, now is the time to stand up for God and freedom in America. But in God’s army, the freedom soldiers march on their knees while wearing the full armor of God (Ephesians 6:10-18). Our secret weapon is prayer because God is alive.