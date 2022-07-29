Op-Ed: Huh? Build Back Better Renamed ‘Inflation Reduction Act’

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Argh. There they go again playing the name-change game. The Tom Foolery fiends (aka Biden’s Bunch) keep left-wing social activist Saul Alinsky’s 1971 book “Rules for Radicals” on their nightstand to review the principle that “he who controls the language controls the masses.”

In a frenzied fashion, I can imagine the Washington word manipulators gulping coffee late into the night as they roll the Scramble dice to make new words.

“The basic tool for the manipulation of reality is the manipulation of words. If you can control the meaning of words, you can control the people who must use the words.” –Philip Dick

The D.C. spinners renamed the White House’s initiative to the Inflation Reduction Act after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Joe Manchin (D-WV) broke bread together. Nearly $400 billion goes to energy and climate issues. What a relief! It limits the printing of phony funds by the phony Federal Reserve for the phony climate cult? And by the way, Team Biden is denying that the American economy is experiencing inflation and a recession.

After coloring my graying hair, it’s still the same hair growing in the same follicles on the same head of the same person – same concept applies to changing my underwear. The gaslighting guru gang continues to play the game to rename in order to dupe the citizens.

The New York Post weighted in, “The first thing to remember about the reconciliation bill Sens. Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer agreed to Wednesday is that despite its utterly preposterous name, it has absolutely zero to do with inflation. The Inflation Reduction Act is crammed with the very same spending, corporate welfare, price-fixing and tax hikes that were part of Build Back Better — long-desired progressive wish-list agenda items. Pumping hundreds of billions into the economy will do nothing to alleviate inflation. The opposite.”

The following are excerpts from Biden’s July 28th speech found here.

THE PRESIDENT:

Good afternoon. Yesterday, I spoke with both Senator Schumer and Manchin and offered my support for a historic agreement to fight inflation and lower costs for American families. It’s called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Some of you will see a lot of similarities between the beginning — (laughs) — of the Build Back Better initiative. It’s not all of it, but we’ve moved a long way.

Biden admits that it’s the unchanged Build Back Better bunk. Nobody can deny his doubletalk. Blah. Blah. Blah.

Fifth, this package will reduce the federal deficit by over $300 billion. Already, on my watch, the deficit has come down my first year by $350 billion and a record $1.7 trillion at the end of this fiscal year. Now, that — this bill is going keep that progress going.

What planet is Team Biden living on? LIARS R US.

And the fact is that my message to Congress is this: This is the strongest bill you can pass to lower inflation, cut the deficit, reduce healthcare costs, tackle the climate crisis, and pro- — and promote energy security, all the time while reducing the burdens facing working-class and middle-class families.

So, the solution is to spend more money to save money. And print more money to halt inflation. And pass the Inflation Reduction Act to save the American economy. Right.

We are definitely living in a bizzarro world. Remember “The Bizarro Jerry” episode? It aired in 1996.

