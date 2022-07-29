Broward Detectives Arrest Two Suspects For Dania Beach Homicide

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, Charles Alford, 37, and Katherine Farris, 37, were booked into the Broward Sheriff’s Main Jail where they both face one count each for first-degree murder. Alford faces an additional charge for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) detectives arrested two suspects late Thursday afternoon who were wanted for a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Dania Beach.

According to authorities, at approximately 3 a.m. on July 18, Broward County Regional Communications received a call about a shooting near the 1500 block of South Federal Highway in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s deputies, Hollywood Police Department officers, and Hollywood Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene. When emergency crews arrived, they located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound to his body. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead on scene at 3:18 a.m.

Detectives with Broward Sheriff’s Crime Scene and Homicide units were notified and responded to the scene to investigate. Through their investigation, detectives determined two suspects were responsible for the homicide and obtained arrest warrants for Charles Alford, 37, and Katherine Farris, 37, both of whom have no known address.

On July 28, V.I.P.E.R. detectives located and arrested Alford and Farris and booked them into the Broward Sheriff’s Main Jail where they both face one count each for first-degree murder. Alford faces an additional charge for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.