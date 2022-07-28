STEPHEN LEEB: Putin Has The Russian Economy Booming – The West Is In Serious Trouble

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





If the economy starts slowing while inflation is high, the Fed will have to resume quantitative easing. Russia announced a large decline in its key lending rate to 8% from 9.5% as inflation in Russia dropped to pre-Ukraine war levels. And the ruble remains the world’s strongest currency. File photo: Frederic Legrand – COMEO, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – A more hawkish Fed and rising U.S. interest rates have been front page financial news. The E.U. recently has joined in with tougher monetary policy as it tries to choke off multi-decade highs in inflation. Meanwhile, a week ago Russia announced a large decline in its key lending rate to 8% from 9.5% as inflation in Russia dropped to pre-Ukraine war levels. And the ruble remains the world’s strongest currency.

Some economic statistics from Russia remain opaque, though, probably because detailing how the Russian economy is outperforming the still-dire forecasts would expose the futility of sanctions in preventing Russia from getting what it needs. In this regard, I would give a medal for journalistic valor to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who in a July 1st front page WSJ article wrote:

“Bars are filled to the brim in Russia’s biggest cities. Film and jazz festivals are sold out. And while the police patrolling Moscow’s streets are now armed with assault rifles, they are busier handing out fines for public drinking than putting down dissent.”

Since then, most indications including the recent interest rate cut point to Russia’s continued resilience.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



China Troubles

China is another outlier in terms of monetary and fiscal policy. It has announced massive infrastructure spending and an effective end to its policy of reining in speculation in the real estate market. At least judging by its bond market – where in contrast to Western countries, long-dated rates remain comfortably above shorter-term rates – the long-term prospects are for solid growth, despite the recent slowdown. I will have more to say about China at a later date. For now, I’ll just note that the leading countries of the South Eastern (SE) part of the globe by and large don’t seem to be facing economic turmoil. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the North West (NW), including the U.S. and Europe.

The U.S. Has Lost Its Way

I’ve written a lot about how the U.S. lost its way after leaving the gold standard, to where this once-great vertically integrated country, which led the world in just about everything, is now flailing. In my last King World News interview, I noted that the war in Ukraine is the latest in a string of failed military efforts. But more than that, in showcasing our inability today to wield sanctions as an effective weapon, it will likely mark a turning point in world history. We might be able to surmount the current contrast between economic conditions in the NW and SE if we had a coherent economic policy for turning things around. But that’s nowhere to be seen…

No doubt Fed Chair Powell will get the blame. That would be unfair, as he’s simply the messenger for a more than half-century U.S. decline that will lead to the fall of ‘King Dollar’ and the rise of a new multipolar monetary system that – let’s hope – the U.S. will be willing to join.

In his Humphrey-Hawkins testimony last month, Powell was asked by a member of the Senate banking committee if the higher interest rates would lead to lower oil and food prices. His answer was no.

As a sidebar, Powell could have also added that higher rates wouldn’t solve the shortage of skilled labor in the United States either. After all, skilled labor requires a working knowledge of at least high school level mathematics – a skill that was once taken as a given for the average American citizen.

Those Days Are Gone

With respect to the Fed’s control over oil and food prices, Powell, while not lying, wasn’t telling the whole story. If the Fed raised rates high enough to totally crater the economy, it might slash demand enough to bring prices down. Indeed, in prior times, a hawkish Fed could reverse uptrends in virtually anything. But those days are gone. And it’s not only because the SW has become the dominant supplier of natural resources. It’s also because we have spent so much money and piled up so much debt in non-productive spending and efforts to control the effects of printing presses running 24/7 that we have reached the point where any attempt to really hold back on money printing backfires.

The year began with 10-year yields at 1.5% and inflation high and rising. Meanwhile, the Fed was indicating that steady increases in Fed funds were in the pipeline. The Fed also indicated that it would soon stop buying Treasury and mortgage securities, which add money directly into the banking system. A tighter Fed became an aggressively hawkish Fed by the end of April. That’s when Powell told Congress the Fed was considering a series of half-point hikes in interest rates and that not only would the Fed stop buying bonds, it would begin selling its massive hoard, removing money from the economy. Half-point hikes became a series of 75-basis-point hikes, while the Fed continued to assert it was selling bonds.

Despite all of this, bond yields appeared to have peaked in mid-June at 3.5%. Keep in mind that 10-year yields were once considered a proxy for nominal growth (inflation plus real growth). While we can’t say exactly what real growth is, inflation at the last reading was over 9%. Yet yields after reaching 3.5% appear to have topped and today stand at about 2.75%.

At face value, it makes no sense. It seems to suggest that regardless of how high inflation goes, longer-term rates have a cap. Indeed 3.5% is about the same level that 10-year yields reached in 2018, when the Fed was in the process of gradually raising rates. Then the Fed’s gradual approach was more or less consistent with an inflation rate that topped out at 3%, one-third of today’s rate…

A Modern Day Volcker Is Not Coming To The Rescue

The aforementioned strongly suggests the Fed has very limited control over long-term interest rates. Before 2008, that would have made some sense. At that time, the Fed could only set the level of very short-term Fed funds rates. It had no tool for directly affecting longer-term rates. But today it has such a tool – quantitative easing and tightening, i.e., the direct purchase or selling of longer-term bonds.

So the vexing question is how to rationalize a very hawkish Fed, which is sharply raising short-term rates. Concurrently, the Fed has pivoted from being a major buyer of longer-term bonds to a seller– combined with a bond yield top of 3.5%.

Recall that when Volcker slayed inflation, he let short-term rates rise as high as 20%, while long-term rates soared well into the double-digits. And even preceding the Great Recession, longer-term rates reached 5% in the context of inflation that on a yearly basis was always less than 4.5%.

I’m far from being an expert in monetary policy. Likewise, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that interest rates need not rise beyond a certain level, regardless of inflation. Hopefully, it won’t require Einstein level genius to figure it out, or we’re all in big trouble. To get to the point, an anomaly (like a peak in interest rates) can suggest what is so off kilter. In this case, spotlighting why the current monetary system doesn’t cut it.

The U.S. Has Massive Debt

The U.S. has massive debt across the board. Government debt far exceeds GDP, while household debt is more than three times GDP, by a significant margin the highest of any major economy. Not only has consumer debt been rising for about 50 years, it has done so with consumers increasingly unable to service that debt. One reason is lack of productivity, which has led to lower wage growth. Another is that consumers end up funding a lot of the unnecessary bureaucracy that accompanies virtually every major industry. The unneeded bureaucracy will always get its cut. Ironically, this could mean that higher inflation, rather than increasing the level of peak interest rates, actually makes those rates lower than if inflation were lower.

The bottom line is that high debt ratios in the context of today’s economy, where consumer consumption accounts for about 70%, will be especially sensitive to rising interest rates. The more debt you have, the more you’re affected by rising rates. Inflation makes the situation worse, because even as you’re paying more in interest, you’re also paying more for goods. It means you need to keep borrowing more simply to maintain some semblance of your standard of living…

In the economy of yore, wages and productivity were closely linked. This helped keep inflation in check and led to wage increases that more than matched inflation.

“Spending more didn’t mean borrowing a lot more.“

But today, borrowing feeds on borrowing, and that means nothing matters to consumers, who, again, account for the lion’s share of the economy, except what they can afford to spend. At a certain level of debt – and here is where an Einstein of monetary policy would come in handy – relatively low interest rate levels will slow things down. Today that level appears to be about 3.5%.

Indeed, recent economic statistics such as the PMI surveys suggest the economy is showing signs of fatigue and may even be contracting. High debt levels mean a slowing economy will always be prone to a vicious circle in which lower spending leads to less employment and further economic decline.

A Trapped Fed And The Vicious Inflation Cycle

If the economy starts slowing while inflation is high, the Fed will have to resume quantitative easing despite that high inflation, portending a vicious circle in which inflation keeps rising. If we could control inflation by increasing oil and food production, we’d avoid a lot of this mess. But we can’t, as shown by how our sanctions have backfired in our attempt to control resource-rich Russia.

To get out of this mess will mean capping the amount of spending power economies have, and that means instituting some form of new monetary system based on gold. A new monetary system will have to allow for the rationalization of all the debt that has been created. I certainly don’t have the exact recipe, but I expect we’ll end up with a basket of digital currencies backed by gold. Weightings of currencies will likely rise and fall depending on any number of factors including a country’s debt.

If the U.S. is unwilling to join in (the only hope for investors is gold) which will be the only shelter in a truly turbulent economic storm. And if the U.S. does join in, gold still will be a ticket to riches. You have to keep reminding yourself to think long term.

The pieces appear to be in place for the transition to start, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be tremendous volatility along the way – because there will be. Don’t get shaken out, because I’m certain you will regret it bitterly.

Editors Note: This story originally appeared in King World News and within the pages of Stephen Leeb’s own website. Dr. Stephen Leeb’s material is republished in The Published Reporter® with his explicit permission.