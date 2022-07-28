ADVERTISEMENT

Connecticut Mother Strangled Her Three Children Before Hanging Herself In Danbury Backyard

By Christopher Boyle
Mother Strangled Her Three Children Before Hanging Herself In Danbury Connecticut Home
Sonia Loja, 36, and her three children Junior Panjon, 12, Joselyn Panjon, 10, and Jonael Panjon, 5, were all discovered dead in a Connecticut residence Tuesday evening. Police are currently working to solve the mystery behind their shocking and horrific deaths. Image: Facebook.

DANBURY, CT – Three children and a woman were discovered dead in a Connecticut residence Tuesday evening, police say, who are currently investigating the triple-murder suicide.

The incident took place in a home on Whaley Street in Danbury; at approximately 6:30 p.m., authorities say they received a phone call from an unidentified male from that location who was described as being “distraught and crying.”

According to Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour, when police arrived at the scene to conduct a wellness check, they discovered the bodies of three young children between the ages of 5 and 12; during a search of the property, the body of a woman was found in a shed located in the backyard.

“It’s an extremely difficult time for many of our officers, especially those who had to go inside,” Ridenhour was quoted as saying to a local news outlet.

Danbury police say that a preliminary investigation indicates that Sonia Loja, 36, strangled her three children aged 12, 10 and five before killing herself in the shed. According to authorities, the children all appear to have died by strangulation and the mother’s suspected cause of death is asphyxia by hanging.

“Pending an official autopsy, preliminary findings indicate that Ms. Loja strangled her three children before killing herself,” Danbury police told The New York Post. “However, this is still an active investigation.”

Investigators learned that Loja and the children lived at the residence with two other adults who were not home when police arrived.

