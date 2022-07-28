Portland School District Teaching Kindergarteners to be “LGBTQ Activists” – Gender Just Something Adults Came Up With To Sort People

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The tenets of gender are also deconstructed, with students being encouraged to come up with and share their own pronouns while being told that “gender is something adults came up with to sort people into groups,” and that “gender is like outer space because there are as many ways to be different genders as there are stars in the sky!” File photo: Jacob Lund, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTLAND, OR – The Portland, Oregon public school system is reportedly teaching its elementary school classes – from kindergarten through 5th grade – to become “LGBTQ Activists” by learning about gender theory, human sexuality, and encouraging children to experiment with their individual gender expression.

According to reports, elementary school students in Portland are being instructed that the concepts of sex and gender were “forced” upon numerous peoples and cultures by White European colonists upon their arrival in the United States – influences that they say exist to this very day – and that children should make up their own minds as to how they should express their gender identity, and “commit” to becoming LBGTQ activists.

The report also details some of the curriculum involved, which is said to include PowerPoint presentations including one entitled “Understanding Our Bodies: Kindergarten Health Scientists,” which instructs students about male and female genitalia – including graphic pictures – while at the same time foregoing gender-specific language, referring to individuals as a “person with a penis” or a “person with a vulva.”

The reasoning for this language, the presentation notes, is that “Any gender and kid can have any type of body.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The tenets of gender are also deconstructed, with students being encouraged to come up with and share their own pronouns – such as they/them and ze/zir – while being told that “gender is something adults came up with to sort people into groups,” and that “gender is like outer space because there are as many ways to be different genders as there are stars in the sky!”

Older students are also taught about “LGBTQIA2S+” concepts, such as using gender-neutral terms for people – including their own parents – and “cisheteronormativity,” which they define as “oppression for nondominant” sexual and gender identities.

“Being straight and cisgender (cis) are both dominant identities,” the PowerPoint presentations says. “The culture, systems, and assumptions that everyone is straight is called heteronormative. The culture, systems, and assumptions that everyone is cisgender is called cisnormative. Therefore, the culture, systems, and assumptions that everyone is straight and cis is called cisheteronormativity.”

And finally, students are requested to commit to embracing gender-inclusive ideology, such as practicing pronouns and correcting themselves if they make a mistake; learning more about what LGBTQIA2S+ words mean; and “watching and reading books, movies, and TV shows that have LGBTQIA+ characters.”

It is currently unknown how the parents of the Portland students have reacted – either positively or negatively – to the controversial new program.