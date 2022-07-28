Op-Ed: To Vaccinate or Not To Vaccinate

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

What is going on in the world of pharmaceutical and science? File photo: Gorodenkoff, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL – What is going on in the world of pharmaceutical and science? Every single doubt this writer has had—Actually, a dreaded lack of confidence in COVID vaccines capabilities over the past two years, is coming to light.

The COVID vaccines that millions of people, worldwide, have taken are having irreversible, catastrophic effects—From neurological, heart, liver, fertility and other bizarre physical ailments that are fatally changing a persons viability.

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” Benjamin Franklin

As a person who loves history as much as current events, causes this statement to ring loudly in my mind.

Two years of lockdowns, societal isolation, ego and psychological confinement with mask sanctions; and, then the ultimate mandate for a “vaccine,” to slow the spread of a virus that the majority of the world would/could survive, stopped me dead in my tracks.

Having lived in one of the nastiest blue states, succumbing to these violations of my civil liberties, was forsaking my God given rights, born of the Constitution. Grasping deeply within my heart and mind that submitting to these macabre government demands, risked losing said liberties; and, once gone, they’d never be handed back.

Analyzing the temperature of the world, particularly in America, and recognizing that scare tactics of the most vicious form were burdening every individual citizen—For the greatest motivator for all human beings is the fear of losing what one has, or fear of not getting what is wanted. To my knowledge, most people want to live.

I contracted COVID-19 in 2020. As a lifelong, chronic asthmatic, and given the 24/7 media coverage, which promoted the insanity of “death, death, death,” this writer can factually state, I wasn’t bothered one bit. Why? Both science and my God agree 100% on one thing: Someday, I will perish. So, being right with my Maker, I rode out the storm with a Z-Pack and high dose of vitamin D. Ta da! I’m alive and well.

Always marching to the beat of my own drum, as well as being a law abiding citizen who directs ‘my’ lifestyle choices, my stance is unshakable. Being born in a country of a Constitutional Republic, I’m guaranteed the right to decide what I’d allow ANYONE to put into my body.

The notion of a “forced,” untested, DNA altering agent, cleverly disguised as the “miracle shot” is repugnant. The fact that these vaccines were the result of aborted babies stem cells from the 1970s—Then, mass reproduced in lab setting, turned my stomach. Further, knowing these vaccines would not be fully tested until the year 2026 became a head shaking, “No!” Not to leave out the images flying across the internet and stories by friends of the side effects, made the hair on the back of my neck stand up.

Over the last few months, data is pouring out worldwide about the vaccines long term side effects to include irreversible failure of cardiac, liver, neurological; and, reproductive organs.

New research show:

The increased numbers of women suffering from miscarriages, and/or still births and birth defects of babies are at a mind numbing high and the numbers continue to rise.

Athletics, people in the best physical shape, are dropping dead of heart failure, worldwide.

Babies and children across 25 U.S. states have reported cases of mysterious liver disease.

Multiple vaccinated and boosted people are more susceptible to contracting new COVID variants—The list goes on and on; and, becomes, more daunting daily.

Readers, you don’t have to take my word. Simply begin looking up the articles from studies, scientists, medical professionals, and, don’t forget those three letter agencies, all telling the same thing: COVID-19 Vaccines are doing more harm than good. Irreparable harm.

So, why mandate these shots? Just looking at the aforementioned titles, my bet is depopulation of the earth. Very little data that I’ve researched provide the same numbers, and interestingly enough, out of all the people who’s death certificates read “death by COVID,” those numbers include cataclysmically ill people who would have imminently succumb to their individual fatal illnesses.

The other surprisingly and interestingly inconsistent number are studies showing the number of people who died in their homes from COVID. I find it hard to reconcile that the world suffered from a pandemic where 98% died in the hospital. Were this a true pandemic of the epic proportions being slopped across mainstream media, why wasn’t there a catastrophic number dying at home? Why weren’t meat wagons on every neighborhood street? Is it possible that going to a hospital, with a lung respiratory illness and flu like symptoms, being ventilated and forcing air into an acutely inflamed and irritated lung, would simply aggravate that condition further? Perhaps to death?

The Mayo Clinic list of potential side effects from Remdesivir as:

Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration, or warmth at the injection site.

I can’t imagine what that drug does as it moves through the rest of a human body.

If true, how? How could Remdesivir combat and heal an organ already tremendously compromised? Like the number of people who died at home, this writer can only find conflicting data and skewed statistics. Very, very troubling.

In conclusion, the world will not know for a very long time the who, what, where and why of the China Virus. Yes, that’s exactly what I’m going to called it—I don’t care how much water Joe Biden has carried for our sworn enemy for decades, this nefarious, seemingly spiteful virus either escaped or was release upon the world, with the intention of crippling the humans of every country.

The Gain of Function studies that were funded by the Obama Administration, as well as Dr, Fauci via the NIH, leaves very little doubt that a cooperative super virus was being manufactured in Wuhan China in conjunction with the CCP. We mere mortals were but pawns to be exposed to not only this virus; but, also the manufactured lies from both our own American resources and China. And, most of our paid electives turned a blind eye to the CCPs heinous attempt at world domination.

Reader’s open your eyes. It is this writer’s opinion that outrageously high number of heinous and opportunistic diseases transpiring in our country are the result of the China Virus and its lethal vaccine. As I continue to peel back the layers of details emerging, I will keep you posted. I urge each of you to do a deep dive into non partisan articles that give the facts and do not slant the information in order to become favorable for political talking points.

Remember that the human immune system is the most phenomenally robust gift from God. The immune system is a complex network of organs, cells and proteins that defends the body against infection, whilst protecting the bodies own cells. The immune system keeps a record of every germ (microbe) it has been ever defeated so it can recognize and destroy the microbe quickly if it enters the body again.

Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community (the herd) becomes immune to a disease. Herd immunity can be reached when enough people in the population have recovered from a disease and have developed protective antibodies against future infection. Therefore, with the growing number of survivors of the China Virus, it seems likely—Despite the false narrative being given by people who are banking on a lack of faith and the fear they’ve promoted to get people to line up like sheep for additional mRNA shots.

Think people, while it’s still legal! Your body is your temple, and every shot taken increases the probability of the vast number of lethal side effects coming to your body soon.

I’m good with my Maker. As FDR so clearly stated,

“We, too, born to freedom, and believing in freedom, or willing to fight to maintain freedom. We, and all others who believe as deeply as we do, would rather die on our feet than live on our knees.“

I’m keeping my convictions. How about you?