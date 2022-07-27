Two Black NYC Teens Charged in Hate Crime After Assaulting Woman Saying “All White People Going To Get What They Deserve”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Throughout the purportedly unprovoked attack, police say the three suspects repeatedly said racist, “anti-White” slurs and insults to the victim. The suspects then fled from the scene on foot.

NEW YORK CITY – Two Black teenage girls were arrested for hate crimes in New York City on Tuesday morning after they allegedly assaulted a 57 year-old White woman on a public bus in Queens earlier in July while calling her racial slurs, according to the New York City Department.

The two girls, ages 15 and 16, were both arrested in the city’s 102nd precinct, and have been charged with two counts of assault while carrying out a hate crime and aggravated harassment while carrying out a hate crime, cops say. The two suspects have not been identified by name due to their status as minors.

The police are still seeking a third suspect in the assault, who currently remains at large.

According to police, at approximately 6:50 p.m. on July 9, the three suspects in question attacked 57 year-old Jill LeCroix while riding on the southbound Q52 MTA bus, near Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard. The suspects allegedly hit the victim in the head with an unidentified weapon, causing a laceration and bleeding.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Throughout the purportedly unprovoked attack, police say the three suspects repeatedly said racist, “anti-White” slurs and insults to the victim. The suspects then fled from the scene on foot.

LeCroix was transported to Jamaica Hospital, where she received three staples in her head due to the wound caused by the attack.

Authorities tracked down two of the suspects in the beating after receiving tips based on video and photographs they released of the three suspects walking on the street after the incident. Police are asking for assistance in locating the third suspect.

Two teen girls charged with hate crimes in Queens 'anti-white' bus attack https://t.co/dnQNHLEJNo pic.twitter.com/IB8T4VnkI7 — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2022

LeCroix, a grandmother of five with three bi-racial children who is employed as a bartender, said that one of her assailants accused her of being a supporter of former President Donald Trump prior to striking her.

“Before they hit me, the girl with the green hair said, ‘You probably like Trump! Don’t you?’ I said, ‘I love him.’ I didn’t see which one hit me first,” she said. “The one with the green hair, she was saying she hates White people, the way they talk, hates White skin, the way their skin cracks. Saying she was gangsta. I was the only White person on the bus. By the time we started passing St. John’s Cemetery on Woodhaven, she started in on me, saying, ‘That’s where I’m going to bury you!’”