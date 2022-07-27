Team Biden Smacked With Social Media Collusion Lawsuit By Attorneys General; Defendants Required To Respond Within 30 Days

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Biden, top-ranking government officials and five social media autocrats must provide documents within 30 days. Twitter, Meta (aka Facebook), YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn were served third-party subpoenas. File photo: Nick Raille, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Freedom of Speech is being defended by two U.S. attorneys general and the Joe Biden censorship squad is being sued. Yes, it’s true.

“Restriction of free thought and free speech is the most dangerous of all subversions. It is the one un-American act that could most easily defeat us.” –William O. Douglas

Applause for the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana for initiating the recent lawsuit.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has been tweeting information.

BREAKING: Missouri and Louisiana just filed suit against Joe Biden, Jen Psaki, Dr. Fauci, and other top-ranking officials for allegedly colluding with social media companies to suppress freedom of speech under the guise of combating “misinformation.”

THREAD pic.twitter.com/cgMmyk2nZz — Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) May 5, 2022

But, where are the other state leaders of justice?

According to the National Association of Attorneys General, all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, have an attorney general who serves as the chief legal officer in their jurisdiction, counsels its government agencies and legislatures, and is a representative of the public interest. Click here following link to find the attorney general in your state.

According to The World Tribune, the lawsuit alleges Joe Biden, former press secretary Jen Psaki, Anthony Fauci, former Disinformation Governance Board executive director Nina Jankowicz, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and others) “pressured and colluded with social media giants Meta, Twitter, and YouTube to censor free speech in the name of combating so-called ‘disinformation’ and ‘misinformation,’ which led to the suppression and censorship of truthful information on several topics, including COVID-19.”

Biden and Big Tech are also on the hotseat for allegedly trying to squash the Hunter Biden laptop story.

In reference to the lawsuit, The New York Post reported,

“The suit specifically accuses the government of suppression in the case of The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story, the theory that COVID-19 stemmed from a Wuhan lab, the effectiveness of wearing masks to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the security of mail-in voting during the pandemic.”

Biden, top-ranking government officials and five social media autocrats must provide documents within 30 days. Twitter, Meta (aka Facebook), YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn were served third-party subpoenas.

“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.” –Benjamin Franklin

What will happen 30 days from July 24 when the documents were handed out and time is up? Stay tuned. Will citizens, courageous attorney generals, judges, and courts encounter more censorship about the alleged censorship from the censorship caravan?

Prayers for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. – because David is facing Goliath.

The D.C. spin machine must be twirling and whirling like rubbish in a tornado. The fiends of fib are working overtime while the puppet masters circle the wagons. And of course, mainstream media puppets are ignoring the elephant in the room. What elephant? What censoring of speech? What lawsuit?

Will Big Tech feel sorry for silencing conservative speech? Or just sorry for the lawsuit? The sordid story of the censorship gang must be told near and far.

What can you do? Contact the attorney general in your state along with your representatives and send them a link to this op-ed article. I will be speaking out for Freedom of Speech to Ohio Attorney General Don Yost and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. Write a Letter to the Editor of your local newspaper. Email the publishers/editors of the newspapers and television news stations in your state. Converse with family, neighbors, friends, coworkers, and others. Tweet and retweet info on the ensuing lawsuit. Vote in the upcoming election. And attend peaceful gatherings to defend and preserve Freedom of Speech.

Wise up. Stand up. Speak Up.