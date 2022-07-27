New Survey Reveals that 75 Percent of Democratic Voters Don’t Want Biden to Run for Second Term in White House

President Joe Biden has previously stated that he intends to run for reelection in 2024, although even left-leaning media outlets have been soured on the idea of this happening. File photo: Alexandros Michailidis, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new CNN survey indicates that President Joe Biden may be swiftly falling out of favor with his own party, as a surprising 75 percent of Democratic voters polled indicated that they did not want the current Commander-In-Chief to run for reelection in 2024.

The results of the survey were revealed on CNN’s “New Day” program Wednesday morning, with anchor John King discussing why he felt that Biden was losing support among voters in his own party, many of whom expressed in the poll that they wished a different Democratic representative would run in his stead.

King noted that Democrats are “frustrated” with Biden after he “promised the Moon” and failed to deliver, in addition to being “exhausted” with how the country is currently doing.

“For a Democrat, you were promised the moon after the Democrats won those two Georgia Senate seats. You were promised sweeping legislation on climate, sweeping legislation on child care, sweeping legislation on just about everything under the Democratic umbrella,” he said. “You didn’t get most of that, did you? So you’re frustrated. You have your normal frustrations that all Americans have, and you have your partisan frustrations because Democrats thought that with an all-Democratic government, we’re going to get so much. Democrats clearly over-promised, so they are frustrated, and who do you take that out on? The guy in charge. That’s called human nature.”

Biden has previously stated that he intends to run for reelection in 2024, although even left-leaning media outlets have been soured on the idea of this happening; New York Times columnist Bret Stephens wrote on Wednesday that Biden should not seek a second term in the Oval Office due to the failings of his administration.

Cori Bush doesn't want to see Biden run for reelection in 2024. None of them do. pic.twitter.com/kB1qe6HNau — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 26, 2022 WaPo opinion piece calls for Biden to not run for reelection in order to save Democrats: 'Quit, Joe, Quit!' https://t.co/ntnkxXBQuj — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 24, 2022