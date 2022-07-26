Ted Cruz: Biden, Harris Responsible for Narco Slave Trade at Southern Border; “Worst Plague of Slavery In America Since Civil War

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) goes on to blame the border policies of the Biden Administration for the Narco slavery trade, as grim images are shown depicting migrants who men their unfortunate ends while attempting to gain entry into the U.S.

AUSTIN, TX – Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) shared a grim video on Twitter Monday that purportedly depicts the ongoing “Narco slave trade” occurring at the U.S. Southern border, saying that “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are responsible” for the situation.

The phrase “Narco slavery” has been coined by some because of the practice’s ties to narcotics, or illegal drugs.

In Cruz’s video, the senator and border patrol agents can be seen driving in a convoy of vehicles until they come across what appears to be a group of migrants crossing the U.S. border at approximately 11:30 p.m. at night; many of their faces are digitally blurred out due to their status as minors.

President Biden doesn’t want Americans to know that he has been ignoring the narco slave trade taking place along our southern border. pic.twitter.com/OXtOYADamj — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 26, 2022

Cruz proceeds to speak to the camera with somber music playing in the background, saying that many of these young migrants are in extreme debt to drug cartels and are forced to cross over into the United States to perform labor for them as a means of repayment.

“These children come in, in debt to vicious cartels thousands and thousands of dollars,” Cruz said. “The teenage boys work for the gangs in every city in America, and the teenage girls experience a hell worse than that, with far too many of them human trafficked into sex slavery.”

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are responsible for the worst plague of slavery in America since the Civil War,” he said. “This is not compassionate. This is not humane. This is barbaric.”

The footage then cuts to border agents handing out bottles of water to detained migrants, followed by text that reads “Abolish the Narco Slave Trade.”

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there were 207,416 encounters along the southwest land border in June, which represents a 14 percent decrease compared to May, when an astonishing 239,416 encounters with migrants who were attempting to illegally cross the border were recorded.