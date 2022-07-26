Senator Chuck Grassley Accuses FBI of Covering Up Hunter Biden Misdeeds Prior to 2020 Election

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Senator Chuck Grassley, in a letter to the FBI and DOJ dated July 25, insisted that an investigation be carried out into allegations that evidence against Hunter Biden was falsely categorized as “disinformation” by the FBI in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, so as to not harm his father’s chances of being elected to the White House. File photo: CJ Hanevy, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, DC – According to Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), “highly credible” whistleblowers from federal law enforcement have come forward claiming there is a far-ranging and clandestine effort within the FBI to downplay and outright bury the purported misdeeds of President Joe Biden’s troubled son, Hunter Biden.

Grassley, in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland dated July 25, insisted that an investigation be carried out into allegations that evidence against Hunter Biden was falsely categorized as “disinformation” by the FBI in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, so as to not harm his father’s chances of being elected to the White House.

“The information provided to my office involves concerns about the FBI’s receipt and use of derogatory information relating to Hunter Biden, and the FBI’s false portrayal of acquired evidence as disinformation,” Grassley wrote in his letter. “The volume and consistency of these allegations substantiate their credibility and necessitate this letter.”

Hunter Biden has been repeatedly accused of using his political connections to his father as a means of acquiring lucrative deals and jobs with foreign entities, with some of these relationships alleged to be tinged with illegality. He is also currently under federal investigation for possible tax fraud relating to his foreign business dealings.

Grassley, the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, stated in his letter that a 2020 FBI intelligence assessment was used by the FBI to “improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation. Based on allegations, verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden was falsely labeled as disinformation.”

One month prior to the 2020 election, Grassley claimed in his letter that a senior FBI agent at the bureau’s Washington Field office, Timothy Thibault, had ordered a piece of derogatory Hunter Biden reporting “closed.”

“The allegations provided to my office appear to indicate that there was a scheme in place among certain FBI officials to undermine derogatory information connected to Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation,” Grassley said. “Whistleblowers have reported to me, that although the FBI and Justice Department maintain policies dictating specific standards requiring substantial factual predication to initiate an investigation, Thibault and other Justice Department and FBI employees failed to comply with these requirements.”

In light of the whistleblower allegations, Grassley requested that an investigation be conducted into the “systemic and existential problems” that allegedly exist within both organizations.

“Attorney General Garland and Director Wray, simply put, based on the allegations that I’ve received from numerous whistleblowers, you have systemic and existential problems within your agencies,” Grassley said. “You have an obligation to the country to take these allegations seriously, immediately investigate.”

Both the FBI and the Justice Department confirmed that they had received Grassley’s letter, but declined to comment on it.