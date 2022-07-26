Op-Ed: Futuristic Dictators Wearing Sheep Apparel

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Run-of-the-mill communism, fascism, and Marxism no longer satisfy the unquenchable thirst for more and more power by overt or covert dictators – elected or nonelected. File photo: Vaclav Sebek, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – There are dictators that proudly adorn wolf clothing – and are easily identified. But the autocrats disguised in sheep outfits are difficult for many to distinguish.

How interesting that Aldous Huxley wrote the following quote in the 1930’s:

“The perfect dictatorship would have the appearance of a democracy, but would basically be a prison without walls in which the prisoners would not even dream of escaping. It would essentially be a system of slavery where, through consumption and entertainment, the slaves would love their servitudes.”

Huxley, an English philosopher, writer, and author moved to the United States in 1937. Prior, he published “Brave New World,” his dystopian social science fiction novel in 1932. The last chapter describes how to prevent democracy from falling into a totalitarian world. Not having read his book, I reviewed the contents at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brave_New_World#Plot.

An excerpt gives the following description:

“…Brave New World presents a future in which genetically engineered babies are produced on assembly lines, the social and economic divide between the haves and the have nots is legally enforced and discontent is quelled by advertising, medication, sex and entertainment. Now, nearly a century from the novel’s publication, among its prophecies that have come to pass are the rise of dictatorial governments, in vitro fertilization, genetic cloning, virtual reality, antidepressants and the invention of the helicopter.”

Why read Huxley’s novel when I can find similar themes in the nonfiction books of Klaus Schwab, Founder of the World Economic Forum. Schwab proclaims, “You’ll own nothing – And you’ll be happy about it.”

If citizens own nothing, then who owns everything?

“Just as we humans have separated from our chimpanzee cousins, cyborgs will also separate from humans. Those that remain human are likely to become a subspecies. They will be the chimpanzees of the future,” posits Schwab.

Will the cyborgs own everything?

Schwab’s apprentice, Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, penned the following on his website: Excerpt from Chapter 14 – Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind –

“Until recently, you would not have heard scientists, or anyone else, speak so bluntly. “Defeat death?! What nonsense! We are only trying to cure cancer, tuberculosis, and Alzheimer’s disease,” they insisted. People avoided the issue of death because the goal seemed too elusive. Why create unreasonable expectations? We’re now at a point, however, where we can be frank about it. The leading project of the Scientific Revolution is to give humankind eternal life. Even if killing death seems a distant goal, we have already achieved things that were inconceivable a few centuries ago.”

Surreal, horrific, and appalling are the words I will use to describe how some of the themes in the nonfiction books, articles, and video interviews by Schwab and Harari appear to resemble the fictional works of Huxley.

Run-of-the-mill communism, fascism, and Marxism no longer satisfy the unquenchable thirst for more and more power by overt or covert dictators – elected or nonelected. Modern-day dictators tout a futuristic Fountain of Youth. Pone De Leon didn’t discover it and neither will the megalomaniacs of the twenty-first century. Naive citizens will walk the road to Shambala only to find a destination of delusion.

Have you watched or read reviews of these popular science fiction dystopian movies: The Hunger Games, Blade Runner, Divergent? Have you watched or read reviews of these popular techno science fiction films: The Matrix, Ex Machina, Minority Report? The progression of science and technology is allowing megalomaniacal leaders unethical access to the control of internal functions of the human mind and body as well as the usage of AI manipulation — fact or fiction?

While obvious dictators use violence and brutality, masked dictators use deception and delusion, but both types use fear-mongering. The current war against freedom is being fought with propaganda and lies via the vehicle of mainstream media by autocrats dressed in civilian clothes and elected leaders adorned in sheep apparel.

In 2 Corinthians 11:14 (ESV) Apostle Paul writes, “And no wonder, for even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light.”

Niccolo Machiavelli wrote, “The Prince” 500 years ago and posited that a political leader must “be a great pretender and dissembler” because “men are so simple, and so subject to present necessities, that he who seeks to deceive will always find someone who will allow himself to be deceived.”

However, the flag of our sovereign nation continues to wave even though the U.S. Constitution is taking a licking – but it keeps on ticking. “My God’s not dead. He’s surely alive” sang the Newsboys.

A recent Gallup poll found that 65 percent of U.S. adults express pride in the nation. Another poll in 2022 by FixUS found that 72 percent of those surveyed agreed with the statement “I’m proud to be an American.”

Now is the time for citizens to unite, stand up, and speak out for freedom. Now is the time to speak out against The New World Order (aka The Great Reset, The Liberal World Order) and their dictatorial agenda to destroy our democracy.

“A wolf is no less a wolf because he’s dressed in sheepskin and the devil is no less the devil because he’s dressed as an angel.” – Lecrae Moore, an American Christian rapper, songwriter, and record producer.