Former Latin Grammy Foundation® President Tanya Ramos-Puig Appointed As Monique Burr Foundation For Children CEO

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Tanya Ramos-Puig will lead MBF into its next season of achieving its mission to educate and empower all children and teens against abuse, bullying, digital dangers, and other forms of child victimization. Photo by David Lang.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – The Monique Burr Foundation for Children (MBF) is proud to announce the appointment of changemaker and education equality advocate Tanya Ramos-Puig as Chief Executive Officer. Building on MBF’s 25-year history of protecting children, Ramos-Puig will lead MBF into its next season of achieving its mission to educate and empower all children and teens against abuse, bullying, digital dangers, and other forms of child victimization.

“In 1997, MBF began as a legacy to my late wife, Monique Burr. Today, after developing multiple evidence-based and trauma-informed programs for children and teens, the Foundation welcomes a new dynamic leader with vast experience in the non-profit sector. We believe that Tanya’s commitment to our life-changing work will further our reach and impact,” said Ed Burr, MBF Founder and Board Chairman. “I also want to thank our outgoing CEO, Lynn Layton, for her commitment and leadership over the past 14 years.”

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the new leader of MBF, an organization with a proven track record of educating and empowering children across the globe with tools and strategies they can use to help adults keep them safe,” said Ramos-Puig. “Working alongside our passionate MBF team, the board, and supporters, I am confident the next chapter will prove to be one of growth and sustainability as we work to fulfill our mission of protecting children.”

For nearly three decades, Ramos-Puig has devoted her career to improving educational opportunities and life outcomes for youth in the most under-resourced communities around the world.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



She recently served as President at The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation the philanthropic arm of The Latin Recording Academy®. With a history of growing organizations through her key leadership roles – including CEO at Pencils of Promise, CRO at Education Pioneers and The Children’s Aid Society, where she received the Annie E. Casey Foundation Award – Ramos-Puig is known for being a tireless advocate for educational equity. She is an alumna of Coro New York Leadership Center and INROADS, serves as a board member at both Raised by US and Classy.org, and has served as an Adjunct Professor at LaGuardia Community College.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from NYU, a Master of Science in Urban Policy and Management from The New School, where she received a Jacob Kaplan Fellowship, and graduated from the Executive-Level Program at the Graduate School of Business at Columbia University’s Institute for Not-for-Profit Management.

About the Monique Burr Foundation for Children

The Monique Burr Foundation for Children (MBF) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 in remembrance of Monique Burr, a devoted child advocate. MBF Prevention Education Programs include MBF Child Safety Matters®, MBF Teen Safety Matters®, MBF Athlete Safety Matters®, and MBF After-School Safety Matters®. The programs are comprehensive, evidence-based, trauma-informed prevention programs that educate and empower children and adults with information and strategies to prevent, recognize, and respond appropriately to abuse, bullying, cyberbullying, digital dangers, exploitation, and human trafficking. MBF Programs have been delivered to millions of youth throughout the U.S. and across the globe. https://www.mbfpreventioneducation.org