Detectives Seeking Suspect Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards In Greenacres

According to authorities, the unknown female used the victim’s stolen credit cards at Hola Fuel, Shoe Carnival and a Chevron gas station, in the area of Melaleuca Lane, in Greenacres. The suspect may be driving a Dodge Challenger. The incidents occurred on July 4, 2022.

GREENACRES, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a female suspect they say is wanted for using stolen credit cards at least three locations in the City of Greenacres earlier this month.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.