Customers to Sue Taco Bell After Manager Allegedly Throws Boiling Water on Them During Altercation

The audio-free clip shows an apparent altercation taking place between the customers and the manager of the Taco Bell, culminating in the manager grabbing what appears to be a pot of boiling water and pouring it upon Davis and C.T., causing the two to immediately run from the restaurant.

DALLAS, TX – Two customers of Taco Bell have announced they are filing a lawsuit against the company after they allege they were doused with a pot of boiling water during an altercation with staff – which was caught on video – at the fast food restaurant’s Dallas, Texas, location last month.

Attorney Ben Crump shared surveillance video on Twitter from the Taco Bell location depicting an alteration between his clients – Brittany Davis and her 16-year-old, niece identified in court documents as “C.T.” – that purportedly took place after a mistake was made on their order.

A recently released video shows a Taco Bell employee in Dallas, TX, throwing scalding hot water on Brittany Davis and a minor. When they fled the store, another employee flashes a firearm! pic.twitter.com/blE5KZPd9s — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 23, 2022

During the incident, Crump – a civil rights attorney who represented the family of George Floyd – also alleged that one of the Taco Bell employees appeared to show a gun to the purported victims.

“Why did these innocent victims have to suffer life-altering burns and psychological trauma over a TACO?!” he said. “There’s NO excuse for the actions of the store employees & management. We need a full investigation into this violence & why an employee had a firearm on Taco Bell property!”

However, a Twitter user countered Crump’s video with surveillance video of the incident taken from a completely different angle that appears to depict Davis and C.T. being the aggressors, walking behind the counter, and possibly appearing to push or strike an employee before being hit with the boiling water.

Yesterday attorney Ben Crump released a video of a Texas Taco Bell employee throwing hot water on his clients. Notice how Crump does not mention how his clients were harassing and assaulted the employees, as well as went behind the counter. Self defense. https://t.co/LAK49pd3Tj pic.twitter.com/nL5p9y10xu — John Curtis  (@Johnmcurtis) July 24, 2022

“Yesterday attorney Ben Crump released a video of a Texas Taco Bell employee throwing hot water on his clients,” the user said. “Notice how Crump does not mention how his clients were harassing and assaulted the employees, as well as went behind the counter. Self defense.”

The lawsuit claims that the boiling water soaked into the victims’ clothing, exacerbating the burns; by the time that the two had reached a local hospital, C.T. had removed her clothing in an attempt to alleviate the burning. When emergency room personnel cut off some of Davis’ clothing, the lawsuit claims that some of her skin came off with it; she was later airlifted to an ICU burn unit, and while en route Davis suffered multiple seizures that resulted in memory loss.

The lawsuit also claims that C.T. suffered “severe burns” that may result in facial discoloration and scarring.

Taco Bell in a statement said that the company takes “the safety and wellbeing of team members and customers seriously” and that they cannot comment on pending litigation.