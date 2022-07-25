President Trump Endorses Eli Crane for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District – “Has My Complete And Total Endorsement”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Trump has endorsed Congressional candidate Eli Crane, a former Navy SEAL and self-described “America First” candidate. Crane was born in Tucson, Arizona, and moved to Yuma when he was two years old. Crane served in the United States Navy from 2001 to 2014.

PRESCOTT, AZ – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Congressional candidate Eli Crane, a former Navy SEAL and self-described “America First” candidate who hopes to take on Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom O’Halleran in November.

“Eli Crane is running for Congress in the Great State of Arizona. Eli is a retired Navy SEAL and successful businessman who proudly served and loves our incredible, but seriously under siege, Country. Eli will Fight for Election Integrity, Secure the Border, Support our Military and Vets, and Defend the Second Amendment. Eli Crane has my Complete and Total Endorsement,”

Honored to meet President Trump after receiving his call of Endorsement in my campaign for Congress in AZ-02 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iQW40cQ8Pz — Eli Crane (@EliCrane_CEO) July 25, 2022

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Eli Crane was born in Tucson, Arizona, and moved to Yuma when he was two years old. Crane served in the United States Navy from 2001 to 2014.