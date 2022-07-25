ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump Endorses Eli Crane for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District – “Has My Complete And Total Endorsement”

By Joe Mcdermott
Trump has endorsed Congressional candidate Eli Crane, a former Navy SEAL and self-described “America First” candidate. Crane was born in Tucson, Arizona, and moved to Yuma when he was two years old. Crane served in the United States Navy from 2001 to 2014.

PRESCOTT, AZ – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Congressional candidate Eli Crane, a former Navy SEAL and self-described “America First” candidate who hopes to take on Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom O’Halleran in November.

“Eli Crane is running for Congress in the Great State of Arizona. Eli is a retired Navy SEAL and successful businessman who proudly served and loves our incredible, but seriously under siege, Country. Eli will Fight for Election Integrity, Secure the Border, Support our Military and Vets, and Defend the Second Amendment. Eli Crane has my Complete and Total Endorsement,”

https://twitter.com/EliCrane_CEO/status/1550553258426392576/
