Op-Ed: America Will Triumph Over “The Liberal World Order”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





American citizens will continue to stand up for the U.S. Constitution, civil liberties, and we refuse to be absorbed into your world of fascism. File photo: Galyna Andrushko, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The New World Order (aka The Great Reset) has adapted a new/old name: The Liberal World Order. Why the constant name-changing? It’s an age-old tactic to try to make a purse out of a sow’s ear.

Take Facebook for example. After pushback due to their censorship campaign on conservatives, resulting decreased revenue, and a tarnished image, Facebook is now Meta. And Mark Zuckerberg’s intimate ties to the Great Reset czars: George Soros, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Gates is well-known.

Change the name of a skunk and it still stinks.

So, as citizens begin to catch on to The Liberal World Order’s agenda by reading Klaus Schwab’s website and books; listening to alterative media outlets to gain information and knowledge; and putting their critical thinking skills to use, they are speaking out against fear-mongering autocrats while standing up for democracy and civil liberties.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



In a 2022 commentary for the World Tribune, Joe Schaeffer reported “Biden administration National Economic Council director Brian Deese caused a sensation on June 30 when he stunningly told dominant media organ CNN that the American people must bite the bullet on soaring gasoline prices in order to help preserve the “liberal world order.”

“Strengthening the Liberal World Order” – A World Economic Forum White Paper is a 16-page document on the website of Founder Klaus Schwab under the heading of Global Agenda and The Global Agenda Council on the United States. The following are excerpts:

“There is, and always has been, a division about how nations should be governed, and about the differences in and between democratic and autocratic forms, the role of religion and the connections to economic structures. While recognizing that these differences exist and that every structure has its failings, the authors of this report are confident in their conviction that the liberal world order offers the best hope for meeting human aspirations, both material and spiritual, and for calling forth the very best in people across the world.”

“With effective deterrence established, however, it is possible and desirable to offer would-be challengers an alternative Global Agenda Council on the United States – Strengthening the Liberal World Order path. While making it clear that military action will not succeed and will be costly, the United States can also make clear, through diplomatic and economic “carrots and sticks,” that a peaceful rise through integration into the existing economic and political system is a much more fruitful course. Wherever possible, coalitions that espouse these views should be assembled with the US operating as an indispensable partner.”

The document concludes,

“As the principal creator of this liberal world order, and as the power that has played a large role in upholding it over the past seven decades, the United States continues to have a large share of the responsibility to defend this order now that it is under challenge…It is also in the world’s interest that the United States come to the aid of the liberal order in an intelligent, open way that combines power with understanding.”

As I try to interpret the verbiage in this 16-page maniacal manifesto, it appears The World Economic Forum (WEF) expects the USA to be the global bully by forcing other countries to comply with its agenda of world domination.

Here’s a message for Führer Schwab and The Liberal World Order cabal. American citizens will continue to stand up for the U.S. Constitution, civil liberties, and we refuse to be absorbed into your world of fascism. So, take your grubby hands and your seedy plans off our sovereign country. You underestimate the backbone of the American people.

And the American traitors in covert and overt places will be defeated by the bold patriots of unity for freedom.