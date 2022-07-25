New York City Has Fired Over 1,700 Workers to Date for Refusing COVID Vaccine

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Initially, New York City Mayor Eric Adams had established a February 11 deadline for all city workers to be inoculated against COVID; upon that deadline, over 1,500 city employees were let go, including 914 from the Education Department, 36 from the Police Department, and 25 from the Fire Department. File photo: Ron Adar, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – The office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams has fired 1,752 members of the city’s workforce to date for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, including a most recent batch of over 200 in mid-July.

Initially, Adams had established a February 11 deadline for all city workers to be inoculated against COVID; upon that deadline, over 1,500 city employees were let go, including 914 from the Education Department, 36 from the Police Department, and 25 from the Fire Department.

It is not currently known which departments the additional 200 firings this month came from.

Earlier in 2022, Adams released a statement in an attempt to get those who were on the fence about the jab to change their mind.

“City workers served on the frontlines during the pandemic, and by getting vaccinated, they are, once again, showing how they are willing to do the right thing to protect themselves and all New Yorkers,” he said.

In June, Adams announced that he would be willing to rehire city workers who had been laid off if they provided proof that they had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by the end of the month, and planned on getting the second dose by August 15.

Adams received severe criticism from both the city’s Police and Fire Departments for his vaccination mandate; currently, according to Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch, the NYPD is in the process of suing the Adams Administration over the matter.

“New York City police officers were on the street throughout the pandemic, working without adequate PPE and in many cases contracting and recovering from COVID themselves,” he said. “They don’t deserve to be treated like second-class citizens now.”

Currently, 97 percent of the city’s 400,000 workers are reportedly vaccinated; over 6,000 of them have applied for a medical or religious exemption.