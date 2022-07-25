Miami Landlord-Tenant Dispute Turns Into Murder

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to investigators, Samuel Omar Gonzalez, 34, is responsible for the death of his 27-year-old tenant after an argument.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – Miami-Dade Police have arrested a subject they say is responsible for the death of his 27-year-old tenant. According to investigators, uniformed officers responded to a residence located at 1925 SW 125 Court regarding an adult male shot. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the victim deceased on scene. The initial investigation revealed the victim, along with his girlfriend, live at the side efficiency of the residence, and the subject lives in the main quarters with his girlfriend. The victim, subject, their respective girlfriends, and a guest were having a get together at the rear of the residence.

The victim, later identified as 27 year-old Armando Alvarez, and subject got into an argument, which escalated when the subject slapped the victim. Afterwards, the victim and his girlfriend left the gathering and went to their efficiency.

A short time later, the subject went to the efficiency, produced a firearm, shot Alvarez, and fled the scene in his car. Through investigative leads, detectives were able to locate the subject, Samuel Omar Gonzalez, 34, who was inside his vehicle, at 93 Avenue NW 25 Street. Gonzalez was taken into custody without incident.