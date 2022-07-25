Ghislaine Maxwell Doing “Soft” Time After Transfer to Low-Security Prison In Florida; Features Numerous Swanky Amenities For Inmates

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

At the facility, Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, who was convicted of crimes of enticement of minors related to her association with late infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein– now gets to enjoy watching movies, working out, engaging in outdoor yoga classes and many other activities, according to a handbook from the unnamed facility. Photo credit: Documentary: Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

MARIANNA, FL – Ghislaine Maxwell – the former business associate and girlfriend to late infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, found guilty in December 2021 of multiple counts of sex trafficking and sexual abuse of minors – has been transferred from the Connecticut Federal prison where she was scheduled to serve out her 20-year sentence to a low-security facility in Florida that features numerous swanky amenities for its inmates.

Maxwell, 60, was originally to serve out her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Danbury, Connecticut – known as the inspiration for the television show “Orange is the New Black” – but was moved to a “low-security federal correctional institution” in Florida, according to the official Federal Bureau of Prisons records.

At the new facility, Maxwell – who was convicted of crimes of enticement of minors and sex trafficking of underage girls, related to her association with Epstein – now gets to enjoy watching movies, working out, engaging in outdoor yoga classes, classes in horticulture and cosmetology, weekly visits with adults and children, and many other activities not normally associated with criminal incarceration, according to a handbook from the unnamed facility.

“Programs include indoor and outdoor activities, and range from individualized arts and crafts programs to intramural team sports such as softball, basketball, and volleyball,” the handbook said, adding that there are a variety of “recreation, leisure and social programs” to “help develop an individual wellness concept.”

While being held in Brooklyn, New York for two years awaiting her trial – mostly in solitary confinement – Maxwell had alleged that she was routinely mistreated by guards and forced to live in exceedingly poor conditions, including having rats in her cell and being fed meals infested with maggots.

Epstein himself died under mysterious circumstances by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial sex-trafficking charges.

The prisons department has yet to respond to inquiries as to why Maxwell was moved to the lush facility in Florida; her current release date from prison is slated to take place on July 17, 2037, just prior to her 76th birthday.