Detectives Seeking Suspect Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards At Wellington Green Mall

According to authorities, the unknown female attempted to make two purchases; one for $2,300 and one for $618 with the victim’s stolen credit cards at Dillard’s. The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for using stolen credit cards at the Wellington Green Mall in Wellington earlier this month.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.